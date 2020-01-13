blackwell.jpg

Kelvin Blackwell Jr.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY - Deputies are looking for Kelvin L. Blackwell Jr., 28, who is wanted on an outstanding warrant for a violation of the sex offender registry law.

Blackwell may be in the Alamance or Guilford County area, deputies said.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement by dialing 911 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

