GREENSBORO — Three Summerfield residents have sued the town over legal fees it paid to defend Town Council Member Dianne Laughlin when she was sued early this year by a former town council member.
Laughlin was appointed in October, 2018, to replace former Council Member Todd Rotruck, who was removed from the council after the Guilford County Board of Elections ruled he did not live in Summerfield 30 days before the May, 2018 primary.
Rotruck in January sued Laughlin, alleging she was illegally appointed and that he still retains title to the seat while his appeal to a court's ruling supporting the Board of Elections decision is being considered.
Rotruck's original lawsuit was filed as a "quo warranto" action, which gives someone the right to challenge whether a person is legitimately holding public office. In it, Rotruck says the town council did not vote to remove him from the board before voting to appoint Laughlin.
The three residents who filed suit against the town on Thursday say the town violated state law when it hired a lawyer to defend Laughlin against Rotruck's lawsuit.
Dwayne Crawford, Danny Nelson, and Don Wendelken filed the lawsuit without representation from attorneys. They allege in the lawsuit that the town has spent more than $40,000 in legal fees to fight the quo warranto action against Laughlin.
Rotruck's lawsuit against Laughlin is against her individually and not the town specifically and Crawford, Nelson and Wendelken say in their lawsuit that the town is legally prohibited from paying for her legal representation.
The new lawsuit asks Guilford County Superior Court to compel defendant Laughlin and defendants and council members Reece Walker, John O'Day and Dena Barnes to issue public statements admitting that they violated state law when they voted to hire a lawyer for Laughlin and repay the legal fees to the town.