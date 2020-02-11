GREENSBORO — A UNCG student was injured Monday after being struck by a campus police patrol car, officials said.
The collision happened about 5:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Walker Avenue and Josephine Boyd Street, according to Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn.
The student suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, Glenn said.
UNCG police went with the student to the hospital, and the Dean of Students Office is providing support to the student and the family, according to UNCG.
Greensboro police are conducting the investigation and are not releasing any additional details at this time.
"Our entire focus is on the well-being of the individual involved," UNCG police said in a Facebook post about the incident.
Eden Bloss, a UNCG spokeswoman, said Tuesday that the university provides safety education for students, recently lowered speed limits on campus from 20 to 15 miles per hour, and put up radar speed limit signs on Gate City Boulevard and Josephine Boyd Street, with more on the way. The campus also added oversized pavement signs along crosswalks, she said.
"We are actively engaged in new ways to make the campus as safe as possible for students," Bloss said. "We met with the city of Greensboro last week to discuss the expeditious implementation of pedestrian safety measures to protect our students."
