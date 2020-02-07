GRIFTON — A road rage incident escalated when a knife-welding motorist climbed aboard a school bus carrying students, yelled racial slurs at the driver, then threatened to stab the driver, police said in a statement late Wednesday.
The school bus was driving through an intersection in Grifton, south of Greenville, N.C., when Jeffrey Garris boarded it and confronted the person behind the wheel, the police department confirmed. The driver, who hasn't been identified, ordered the man off the bus, the statement said. No injuries were reported.
The bus driver told investigators Garris became enraged and accused the bus of cutting off his truck in traffic.
Garris was arrested and charged with assault on a school employee, possession of weapon on school property, communicating threats, trespass on a school bus, going armed to the terror and ethnic intimidation.
Authorities didn't say how many students were on board at the time or what school(s) they attended.
Grifton is about 95 miles southeast of Raleigh.
