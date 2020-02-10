GREENSBORO - Police are asking for the public's help finding 38-year-old David Martin Nooks III, who was reported missing Sunday evening.
Police said Nooks was reported missing at 7:30 p.m. Sunday from the 3300 block of Rehobeth Church Road in Greensboro.
Nooks is described in the alert as a black male, brown eyes, black hair, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighing 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark colored jeans, a gray/black faded jacket with cartoon graffiti on the back, and dark colored tennis shoes. One shoe has one yellow shoe string.
Nooks suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairment, and other medical conditions, police said.
Anyone with information or who has seen Nooks is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or call 911.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.