HIGH POINT -- A man was hospitalized for evaluation Wednesday after barricading himself in a home, setting a fire inside it and then leaving through a back window, authorities said.
Police were called to a domestic disturbance just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on Asbill Avenue, where witnesses said they heard a gunshot and told officers a man had forced two females out of the home.
Officers were able to make contact with the man, who refused to leave the home. After about 75 minutes of negotiating, the man started a fire in the house, police said.
Within the next five minutes, the man left through a back window and was taken into custody. Police did not name the man and no charges were filed as of Wednesday night.
High Point firefighters extinguished the blaze, which police say caused a great deal of damage to the home and its contents. No one was injured.
Earlier Wednesday, Greensboro police resolved a domestic disturbance when they were called to a home just before 8 a.m. in the 100 block of Bobby Lane.
They received a report about a man holding his children against their will, which prompted Colfax Elementary School to "shelter in place" for a brief time. Officers were able to ensure everyone was safe, and no charges were filed.
Ron Glenn, spokesman for the Greensboro Police Department, said there are many cases where police are called to domestic disturbances, and in most situations, those calls are resolved without incident. These incidents can be emotionally charged, he said, or officers may be dealing with individuals who are not in the most logical mindset.
"Our officers work hard and are trained to de-escalate situations to make sure that in the majority of incidents, whenever possible, we reach the most desirable outcome," he said.
