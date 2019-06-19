GREENSBORO — The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority, which governs Piedmont Triad International Airport, will hold an open-house informational workshop on the latest update of its noise study.
The public workshop on will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Greensboro-High Point Marriott Airport at 1 Marriott Drive in Greensboro.
Airport officials said in a news release that the workshop will provide background on its update of the Airport Noise Compatibility Planning study. The original study was approved by the Federal Aviation Administration in November 2008 under Title 14 of the Code of Federal Regulations Part 150, commonly called “Part 150”.
The airport said "the workshop displays will provide background information on Part 150 regulations, an introduction to aircraft noise, and an overview of the project schedule."
Residents can attend anytime between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to browse project information and discuss the study update with Piedmont Triad Airport Authority staff and members of the study team.
Meeting materials will be posted on the project website, www.PTIPart150Update.com, following the workshop. PTAA said it encourages all interested parties to attend the workshop and monitor the project website for the latest study information and announcements.