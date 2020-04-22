GREENSBORO — The Phillips Foundation has given a grant of $500,000 to a local effort to assist nonprofits during the coronavirus pandemic.
The foundation's grant goes to the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund, which was established by the United Way of Greater Greensboro, the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro and the City of Greensboro.
The grant is divided into $250,000 given to the United Way for immediate relief and $250,000 for a revolving loan fund at the Community Foundation to support recovery efforts, according to a Phillips Foundation news release.
As of April 17, the Greensboro Virus Relief fund has provided more than $1.3 million to 58 local nonprofits "to help meet the needs of Guilford County residents negatively impacted by COVID-19 and the related economic downturn," the release said.
The Phillips Foundation has offices in Greensboro and Dallas.
