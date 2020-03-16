The Oak Ridge Town Hall is open and staffers will work as usual, the town said Monday in a news release.
"If you have business at Town Hall, you are urged to conduct it online or by telephone if possible," the news release said.
One meeting has been canceled — the open house scheduled for Thursday regarding development of the town's Whitaker property.
For the time being, other town meetings with fewer than 100 people — most involve fewer than 15 people — will proceed as scheduled.
The athletic fields at Oak Ridge Town Park are closed and this weekend’s baseball tournament is cancelled. Oak Ridge Youth Association (ORYA) has suspended all games and practices until Guilford County schools reopen.
The Town of Oak Ridge has been asked to sign on to the Guilford County State of Emergency and it was included in the County’s declaration.
Oak Ridge contacts:
Town Hall phone: (336) 644-7009
Website: www.oakridgenc.com
Sandra Smith, town clerk, ssmith@oakridgenc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.