GREENSBORO — Experts say recent changes that soften federal regulations governing coal ash disposal will not have any effect on the scope or pace of efforts to eliminate storage basins for the waste product in North Carolina.
Duke Energy, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality and a major environmental group said Friday that the state’s Coal Ash Management Act takes precedence over recent changes by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that weaken parts of the federal mandate for utilities to safely dispose of the waste product.
The EPA’s recent backtracking on its “Coal Combustion Residuals Rule” has no effect on requirements for Duke Energy to comply “with all other laws, including the Coal Ash Management Act and the federal Clean Water Act,” said Frank Holleman, a senior attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center in Chapel Hill.
“The Trump Administration’s rollbacks of the standards in the CCR Rule have no effect on Duke Energy’s obligations to comply with the deadlines in the NC Coal Ash Management Act and Duke Energy’s obligation not to illegally discharge coal ash pollutants into groundwater, rivers, and lakes from its old, unlined, and leaking coal ash pits,” Holleman wrote in an email.
The Trump administration on Wednesday eased rules for handling coal ash at more than 400 U.S. coal-fired power plants after utilities pushed back against regulations adopted under President Barack Obama.
Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said the changes would save utilities roughly $30 million annually.
The move represents the latest action by Trump’s EPA to boost the struggling coal industry by rolling back environmental and public health protections enacted under his predecessor.
It pushes back the deadline to close the more problematic ash dumps by 18 months and gives state regulators flexibility in how they deal with the massive waste piles that result from burning coal for electricity.
But in North Carolina, the statewide coal ash measure enacted after a major spill four years ago at Duke Energy’s retired Dan River Steam Station requires that coal ash basins at the Rockingham County site and 13 others statewide be eliminated by 2029. It calls for the material to be placed instead in safe, dry storage or recycled in ways that do not threaten the environment.
In addition, the state law mandates that storage basins with the most serious problems be closed first; for example, the two Dan River storage basins must be supplanted by August 2019 and Duke Energy is building a new landfill for ash nearby.
“Our basin closure timelines are unchanged in North Carolina — all our work here will comply with the state’s strict Coal Ash Management Act deadlines and our closure work is already well underway,” Duke Energy spokesman Bill Norton said Friday. “We remain firmly committed to safe, permanent closure of all our ash basins in a manner that protects people and the environment.”
The EPA’s Wheeler, a former coal industry lobbyist, signed the new, federal order a week after taking the helm of the agency after Scott Pruitt resigned as administrator amid ethics investigations.
Environmentalists argued this week that at the national level in places without protective state laws, the administration is endangering the health of people living near power plants and ash storage sites. But industry representatives welcomed the announcement.
U.S. coal plants produce about 100 million tons annually of ash and other waste, much of which ends up in unlined disposal ponds prone to leak. Some have been in use for decades.
Data released by utilities in March under an EPA mandate showed widespread evidence of groundwater contamination at coal plants. Heightened levels of pollutants — including arsenic and radium in some cases — were documented at plants in numerous states, from Virginia to Alaska.
EPA documents show most savings for utilities from the new rules will come from their extending by 18 months the deadline to close ash dumps that don’t meet water protection standards. The new deadline is Oct. 31, 2020.
The utility industry said the changes give “regulatory certainty” for ash dump operators. That’s in part because it aligns the closure requirements with upcoming guidelines limiting the levels of toxic metals in wastewater discharged from power plants.
The changes also give state regulators the power to suspend monitoring requirements for dumps that don’t meet water quality standards.
“It’s not like EPA has granted us free pass here. It just gives us additional time to operate those facilities and better sync them up” with new wastewater guidelines that are on the horizon, said James Roewer, the executive director of the Utility Solid Waste Advisory Group, an industry organization that pushed for the changes.
The original Obama-era rule, adopted in 2015, came in response to a massive coal ash spill in Kingston, Tenn.,in 2008. A containment dike burst at a Tennessee Valley Authority power plant and released 5.4 million cubic yards of ash.
The accident dumped waste into two nearby rivers, destroyed homes and brought national attention to the issue.
Attorney Larissa Liebmann with the Waterkeeper Alliance said the costs saved by utilities won’t simply go away. Instead, she said, they’ll be borne by communities that are forced to deal with contaminated water.
”We think it’s fundamentally unfair, Liebmann said. “The rules that were created in 2015 were already very much to the bare minimum.”