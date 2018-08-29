On Friday at Bicentennial Plaza in Raleigh, the names of more than 150 people who died of an overdose will be read aloud at an International Overdose Awareness Day rally.
This time last year, Ashley Medlin was headed for that roll call of the dead.
Introduced to prescription pills while a student at West Davidson High School, she eventually began shooting heroin, returning to the drug faithfully after each of her 13 overdoses.
Last year, after catching her reflection in a mirror at a Walmart store in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Medlin reached out for help.
“I was 110 pounds. I looked awful. How did I get here? I completely lost who I was,” she recalled.
Now eight months clean, the mother of two exudes a youthful glow. She cheers her daughter at softball games, helps her dad around the house and regularly goes to peer-support meetings in Davie County.
She will attend Friday’s rally as a walking, breathing symbol of hope.
“This is going to be a whole community coming together, and everyone is better together,” said Medlin, 28. “If someone in active addiction can see that, they can see there’s hope.”
Medlin is one of several people from the Triad who will travel to Raleigh to take part in the rally, one of 15 around North Carolina that will mark International Overdose Awareness Day, which started in Australia in 2001.
The Twin City Harm Reduction Coalition will mark the day from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with a community gathering at Mary’s Gourmet Diner, 723 N. Trade St. Called “Not One More: Remembering Loved Ones, Hope for those Struggling with Addiction,” the gathering is welcome to anyone affected by addiction or overdoses, including family members, friends, first responders and the health-care community.
About 72,000 people in the nation died of drug overdoses in 2017, according to preliminary statistics from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released earlier this month. Nearly 49,000 of those overdoses were caused by opioids.
This is the second year for a statewide rally in Raleigh. Frankie Andrews of Pilot Mountain and Randy Abbott of Greensboro are organizing the rally through their work with the National Coalition Against Prescription Drug Abuse.
Andrews had two nephews die from prescription-drug abuse. Abbott’s daughter, Vanessa, died of a heroin overdose in 2015 at age 24.
“I made a commitment in her eulogy that I would fight this epidemic for the rest of my life. It took me about eight to nine months to really get going, but once I did, it was no-holds barred, here I go,” said Abbott who is involved with several opioid awareness and education initiatives.
The day will include speeches by people affected by overdoses, music, informational booths and a candlelight vigil. The reading of names of people who fatally overdosed will be interspersed among the speakers.
“The rally is specifically set aside to honor those who have been lost to substance-related causes and to offer hope,” Abbott said. “One of the things we want to do is to try to make sure there are equal amounts of hope spread in with the memorial side of the event.”
Bob Richardson, a pastor of Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, will lead a few prayers and tell his own story of addiction to alcohol and cocaine.
His father died of alcohol-related causes when Richardson was 8.
“I swore I would not be the guy that he was, and that lasted from the time I was 8 until about 15,” Richardson said.
After his second driving-while-impaired case, Richardson talked to a substance-abuse counselor who told him, “You don’t have to be this way.”
Those words made the difference, prompting Richardson to pursue sobriety. That was 1997.
Since then, Richardson has worked as a peer counselor and obtained a degree in pastoral ministries. At Mount Tabor, he has shared his story of addiction, which has opened the door for people in the church to talk with him.
“The power of my witness is that I’m not adverse to articulating my vulnerability, and it was only through Christ’s blood that I was saved,” Richardson said. “That has allowed my flock to come forward and say, ‘You know what? I’m not fine. I need help.’”
Events such as the rally in Raleigh can help erase the stigma associated with drug use and show those using opioids that the community cares, Abbott said.
“One of the big things we really want to accomplish is ending the stigma that surrounds addiction. The only way for that to happen is for people to continue to tell their stories, to let others know that addiction is not a moral failing. It’s not,” he said. “Every time I tell my story and every time others tell their story, it knocks down a little bit more of that stigma wall.”
Medlin is among those willing to take a chunk out of that wall by talking frankly about her journey to sobriety.
When she looks in the mirror these days, she is overwhelmed by a completely different feeling than that dark day at Walmart.
“I love myself,” she said, “and it’s the first time I’ve ever felt like that.”