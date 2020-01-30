RALEIGH — Nine people died in North Carolina last week from complications of the flu, raising the death toll for the 2019-20 season to 54, state health officials announced today.
In addition to last week's deaths, four deaths occurred in previous weeks, the Winston-Salem Journal reported, citing statistics from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Of the 54 deaths during the season, 31 were 65 years old or older, 12 were ages 50 to 64, 10 were ages 25 to 49 and one was ages 5 to 17. Citing privacy reasons, the department doesn't reveal hometowns, counties, ages or gender of flu victims.
The traditional flu season runs from Oct. 1 through March 31. For the 2019-20 flu season, DHHS extended the reporting period to the week ending May 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.