GREENSBORO — An apartment complex that had become infamous for its housing code violations and a fire that killed five children has been sold to a company that promises to turn it into "safe, quality, affordable housing."
Basil "Bill" Agapion and three other family members sold the apartments on Summit Avenue last week for $1.3 million to CJH2 Enterprises LLC, a Greensboro investor group that has contracted management of the 42 apartments to Winston-Salem-based TE Johnson and Sons.
The move was applauded by local housing advocates, who believe the new company brings the genuine prospect for improvements at the apartments.
Although a representative of TE Johnson could not be reached for comment, the company posted a blog item on its website that details what it hopes to do with the apartments.
The apartments, at 3100 Summit Ave., will be renamed Unity Place Apartments. The blog item says all of the Agapions' housing code violations, which had numbered in the hundreds, have been resolved and the new owners plans to contact "several community stakeholders to ensure that (the apartment complex) becomes an asset to citizens of Greensboro."
The apartments drew attention in May 2018, when five children, ages 18 months to 9 years old, died in a fire in one of the units. Although fire inspectors ruled the cause of the fire as unattended cooking, community officials spotlighted bad conditions at most of the units, which have been used to resettle refugee families. The children who died were members of a family that had moved to Greensboro from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Conditions at the apartments included missing windows, sewer backups and pest infestations.
Residents complained in public meetings they felt they had been treated like "animals" because of the bad conditions there.
In late 2018, city officials condemned the apartments, forcing dozens of families to move to other locations. Since then some apartments were reopened after their owners fixed housing code violations.
One major housing advocate has already met with representatives of the new owners.
Brett Byerly, executive director of the Greensboro Housing Coalition, said he had lunch Tuesday with company representatives and he was encouraged by their discussion.
"I believe that it is realistic that they will be able to stabilize the property and make them safe and decent," Byerly wrote in an email. "It's never been about the buildings, it's about ownership and management. I am happy that they sold, and that the new ownership is being proactive and will be investing in the property and think that it is a good sign that they are willing to talk to stakeholders such as GHC."
Greensboro City Council Member Sharon Hightower said she has also spoken briefly with company representatives and she believes they sincerely want to improve conditions at the apartments.
Cathy Robertson, vice president of TE Johnson, said in the posted blog item that “TE Johnson is excited to represent a group of local investors who desire to provide safe, quality, affordable housing in this community. We applaud City leaders for their efforts to eradicate the bad actors within the Greensboro housing market.”
“Changes will begin immediately”, Robertson said.
The company wrote that no tenants "who are following the terms of their lease agreement" will be displaced.
Improvements will include: fire suppression systems, parking lot repaving, energy efficient appliances, and a living art project.
TE Johnson wrote that it hopes "to involve residents in the art project and in selecting an official name for the property."
Local housing advocates say U.S. Census statistics show that roughly 30,000 households in Greensboro are considered "rent burdened," meaning they spend more than 30 percent of their income for housing.
City officials say a shortage of apartments renting for $500-$700 a month is a crisis for the city, where most new apartments are being built for people who can pay more than $1,000 a month.