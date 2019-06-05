An 11-year-old drowned at a resort on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach Sunday, according to Chris Dontell with the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Myrtle Beach Fire Department was called to Beach Colony Resort, at 5308 N. Ocean Blvd., just after 8 p.m. in reference to a drowning. The child, Trenton Piper, of Cincinnati, was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, Dontell said.
Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating the incident. No charges were filed in the case, Dontell said.
The Sun News has reached out to management at Beach Colony Resort for comment. An open records request for more information from the police department also was filed.
