Forecasters say the full moon is on Tuesday...but it appeared on Monday morning in Myrtle Beach.
Beachgoers saw a cheeky sight as a naked man strolled near the 4th Avenue North beach access, and one person captured a video of the encounter.
The man — with noticeable tan lines in the shape of a tank top — strutted his stuff as he walked across the wooden planks that make up the beach access.
The video was posted to Facebook and by early evening had 52 comments and 130 shares.
"What can you say ... nothing is shocking in MB anymore!," the videographer, who declined to provide their name, told The Sun News.
According to Myrtle Beach police records, officers were alerted to a public nudity issue around 9:50 a.m. at 4th Avenue North. No word if there were any arrests -- it's probably a cover-up.
