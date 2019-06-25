The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office in Georgia has released body-cam footage of the rescue of a newborn that was found abandoned in a plastic bag June 6.

Around 10 p.m. on that night, deputies responded to a call about a baby crying in a wooded area, a sheriff's office news release stated. They found a newborn female baby inside a plastic bag. 

Deputies immediately rendered first aid and the infant was transported to an area hospital and was in stable condition. The Georgia Department of Family and Children Services was also notified and sent a representative to the hospital to act as an advocate for the baby.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office tweeted that the little girl, named "Baby India" was doing well:

