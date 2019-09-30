WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Police say an Uber driver kidnapped and sexually assaulted a female passenger in North Carolina.
The Winston-Salem Journal reports Kernersville police arrested 39-year-old Tarik Aitouali of Greensboro on Friday.
Kernersville police detective David de Mattos says the unidentified woman summoned the Uber service early Friday. He says the Uber driver didn't take the woman to her intended destination, but instead took her to a different location without her consent and committed the sexual offense against her while she was physically helpless.
Aitouali is being held in the Forsyth County jail under $150,000 bond. It's not known if he has an attorney who could comment on the charges of second-degree kidnapping and second-degree forcible sex offense.
———
Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.