The salad brand Fresh Express has recalled some of its products due to a possible health risk from Cyclospora.
The FDA posted a release from Fresh Express on its website. The company announced it is recalling products that contain iceberg lettuce, red cabbage and/or carrot ingredients due to possible contamination from Cyclospora, a parasite that can cause intestinal infection.
Recalled products were distributed to select retail stores between June 6 and 26 in 30 states, including North Carolina and Virginia.
The products were produced at a Streamwood, Ill. facility.
To determine if a product was produced at the facility, look for the letter Z at the beginning of the product code located in the upper right-hand corner of the front of the package. The recalled products display the code Z178 or a lower number.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 200 illnesses have been reported in connection with a current outbreak of Cyclospora occurring in primarily Midwest states.
Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the Cyclospora parasite. A person may become infected after ingesting contaminated food or water. Common symptoms include severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches and fatigue. The infection is treated with antibiotics and most people respond quickly to treatment.
Consumers who may have a recalled salad should discard it immediately and not eat it.
Consumers with questions, or to obtain refunds, may contact the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center toll-free at (800) 242-5472 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday Eastern time.
Fresh Express recently recalled 11.5-ounce Southwest Chopped kits over concerns that they may contain wheat, soy, cashews and coconut that could cause allergic reactions to some people.
