.@AmericanAir: “After landing, American Eagle flight 4125,operated by Envoy Air, slid off the runway due to icy conditions at Chicago O’Hare. No injuries reported.All 38 passengers and 3 crew members were deplaned from the aircraft and are now safely back in the terminal.” #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/ijFecAlsSl— Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) November 11, 2019
An American Eagle flight slid off the runway Monday morning at Chicago O'Hare International Airport as snowy conditions and blustery winds led to hundreds of flight cancellations at the city's major airports.
All 38 passengers and three crew members were deplaned from the aircraft and were safely back in the terminal, said American Airlines spokesperson Ross Feinstein. The flight originated in Greensboro, North Carolina.
At the time of the incident, there was light snow with visibility of less than a mile, wind gusts of 30 miles per hour and a temperature of 23 Fahrenheit.
As of 9 a.m. CT, 500 flights were canceled at O'Hare and Midway International Airport due to weather conditions.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Chicago until 2 p.m. CT.
