It was last call for a 23-year-old Oregon woman allegedly playing bartender while going through a Taco Bell drive-thru early Saturday morning.

Around 1:20 a.m., Elianna Aguilar Aguilar poured alcohol into a restaurant employee's mouth through the drive-thru window at the restaurant in Beaverton, Oregon, while she was still in her vehicle, a Washington County, Oregon, Sheriff's Office Facebook post stated.

Oh, and she did this "right in front of a sheriff's office sergeant."

Aguilar-Aguilar, of Cornelius, Oregon, was stopped and arrested on a DUI-alcohol charge. She had a .12 blood alcohol concentration when given a breath test at the county jail.

