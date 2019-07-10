Officials say that Yeager drove into town to inflate the pool at a friends' house and had her two young daughters ride inside of the empty pool to hold it down on their drive home. https://t.co/m2QIA12MJh— WQAD (@wqad) July 10, 2019
An Illinois mom was arrested for having her two kids in an inflatable pool that she had sitting on the top of her moving vehicle.
WGHP/Fox 8 reports that concerned residents noticed the unnerving sight and that Jennifer A. Janus Yeager, 49, was charged with endangering the health of life of a child and two counts of reckless conduct. The woman was also cited for failure to secure her young passengers.
Officials say Yeager had the pool inflated at a friends' house then had her two daughters ride inside of it to hold down the pool while they made their way home.