Along with roll call votes this week, the Senate passed: the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act to condemn gross human rights violations of ethnic Turkic Muslims in Xinjiang, and calling for an end to arbitrary detention, torture, and harassment of these communities inside and outside China.
The House passed: the Enhancing State Energy Security Planning and Emergency Preparedness Act to provide federal financial assistance to states to implement, review, and revise state energy security plans; the Strategy and Investment in Rural Housing Preservation Act to provide rental assistance to low-income tenants in certain multifamily rural housing projects financed by the Rural Housing Service of the Department of Agriculture; and the Ensuring Diverse Leadership Act to require Federal Reserve banks to interview at least one individual reflective of gender diversity and one individual reflective of racial or ethnic diversity when appointing Federal Reserve bank presidents; and the Safe Housing for Families Act to require carbon monoxide detectors in certain federally assisted housing.
U.S. House
Government data centers: The House has passed the Energy Efficient Government Technology Act to require federal government agencies to take measures to reduce energy use at data centers. The vote on Monday, Sept. 9, was 384-23.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District, and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
Cutting diesel emissions: The House has passed the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act to reauthorize through fiscal 2024 the Environmental Protection Agency’s diesel engine emissions reduction program. The vote on Monday, Sept. 9, was 295-114.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Appraisals and federally insured mortgages: The House has passed the Homebuyer Assistance Act to authorize state-licensed real estate appraisers to conduct appraisals in connection with single-family housing mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration and require appraisers to comply with appraiser education standards. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 10, was 419-5.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Eastern gulf oil and gas drilling: The House has passed the Protecting and Securing Florida’s Coastline Act to permanently extend the moratorium on oil and natural gas leasing in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 11, was 248-180.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Offshore oil and natural gas development: The House has passed the Coastal and Marine Economies Protection Act to bar the Interior Department from leasing for oil and natural gas development the outer continental shelf of the Pacific Ocean and Atlantic Ocean. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 11, was 238-189.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Arctic wildlife refuge: The House has passed the Arctic Cultural and Coastal Plain Protection Act. The bill would bar the Bureau of Land Management from implementing an oil and natural gas development program in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 12, was 225-193.
Nays: Walker, Budd
U.S. Senate
U.N. ambassador: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Kelly Craft to serve as ambassador to the United Nations. Craft has been the ambassador to Canada for two years, and previously was a director of numerous nonprofit groups in Kentucky, as well as running a marketing and business consultancy. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 10, was 56-38.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Children and families commissioner: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Elizabeth Darling to serve as the Health and Human Services Department’s commissioner on children, youth, and families. Darling was a human resources executive in the Maryland state government in the mid-2000s, and has been CEO of the OneStar Foundation since 2009. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 10, was 57-37.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Managing government personnel: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Dale Cabaniss to serve as director of the Office of Personnel Management for a four-year term. Cabaniss, Republican staff director on a Senate appropriations subcommittee from 2010 to 2018, was chairwoman of the Federal Labor Relations Authority from 2001 to 2008. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 11, was 54-38.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
VA deputy secretary: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of James Byrne to serve as deputy secretary of the Veterans Affairs Department. Byrne, who had been acting deputy secretary since August 2018, was previously a Justice Department narcotics prosecutor, general counsel at the Office of the Special Inspector General for Iraq Reconstruction, and an executive at Lockheed Martin. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 11, was 81-11.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Texas district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Ada E. Brown to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. Brown, a Texas state appeals court judge since 2013, was previously a private practice lawyer in Dallas, criminal prosecutor for the Dallas County district attorney, and criminal court judge in Dallas County. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 11, was 80-13.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Georgia district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Steven D. Grimberg to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. Grimberg has been a private practice lawyer in Atlanta for a year, specializing in bribery, corruption, and other economic crimes, and was previously a Justice Department attorney in the Northern District of Georgia. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 11, was 75-18.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Federal Reserve board: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Michelle Bowman to serve on the board of governors at the Federal Reserve for a 14-year term. Bowman had been on the board since November 2018, was vice president of a Kansas bank from 2010 to 2017, and was a government executive and senior Congressional aide in the 1990s and 2000s. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 12, was 60-31.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Assistant treasury secretary: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Thomas Peter Freddo to serve as the Treasury Department’s assistant secretary for investment security. Freddo has been a member of the Alston & Bird law firm in Washington, D.C., since 2016, and from 2009 to 2016 was an official at Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 12, was 85-1.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
