Along with this week’s roll call votes, the House also passed the Promoting United States International Leadership in 5G Act, to direct the secretary of state to provide assistance and technical expertise to enhance the representation and leadership of the U.S. at international standards-setting bodies that set standards for 5th and future generations mobile telecommunications systems and infrastructure; and the Prison to Proprietorship for Formerly Incarcerated Act, to provide re-entry entrepreneurship counseling and training services for formerly incarcerated individuals.
The Senate also passed a resolution recognizing the 40th anniversary of the Iran hostage crisis; the America’s Conservation Enhancement Act, to improve protections for wildlife; and the Save Our Seas 2.0 Act, to improve efforts to combat marine debris.
U.S. House
5G wireless: The House has passed the Secure 5G and Beyond Act, which would require the president to develop a multi-government agency strategy to ensure the security of next generation mobile telecommunications systems and infrastructure systems. The vote on Wednesday, Jan. 8, was 413-3.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
Conflict with Iran: The House has passed a concurrent resolution to require President Trump to withdraw U.S. military forces from hostilities against Iran in the absence of congressional authorization or unless forces are needed to counter an imminent attack against the U.S. by Iran. The vote on Thursday, Jan. 9, was 224-194.
Not voting: Walker
Nay: Budd
Business training for prisoners: The House has passed the Prison to Proprietorship Act to require Small Business Administration development centers to provide entrepreneurship counseling and training services to federal prisoners. The vote on Thursday, Jan. 9, was 370-41.
Not voting: Walker
Yea: Budd
U.S. Senate
Small businesses: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jovita Carranza to serve as the Small Business Administration’s administrator. Carranza had been U.S. Treasurer since June 2017, and before that ran her own consultancy, was deputy administrator of the Small Business Administration, and an executive at United Parcel Service. The vote on Tuesday, Jan. 7, was 88-5.
Yeas: Richard Burr, Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Federal claims judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Matthew H. Solomson to serve as a judge on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims for a 15-year term. Solomson, an executive at Anthem, a health insurance company, was previously a private practice lawyer in Washington, D.C., and a trial attorney in the Justice Department. The vote on Wednesday, Jan. 8, was 89-8.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Second federal claims judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Eleni Maria Roumel to serve as a judge on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims for a 15-year term. Roumel has been deputy counsel to Vice President Pence since 2018; from 2012 to 2018 she was an assistant general counsel to the House, and before that a private practice lawyer in South Carolina and New York. The vote on Wednesday, Jan. 8, was 51-47.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Thailand ambassador: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Michael George DeSombre to serve as U.S. ambassador to Thailand. DeSombre, a partner at the Sullivan and Cromwell law firm since 2004, has specialized in Asian corporate mergers and acquisitions, and is an active philanthropist in Hong Kong. The vote on Wednesday, Jan. 8, was 91-7.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Regulations official: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Paul J. Ray to serve as the administrator of the Office of Management and Budget’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs. Ray has been acting administrator at the OIRA since April 2019, and before that was the OIRA’s associate administrator for nine months, and an appellate attorney specializing in administrative law. The vote on Thursday, Jan. 9, was 50-44.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
