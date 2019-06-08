Along with roll call votes this week, the Senate also passed the DETER Act to designate foreign persons who improperly interfere in United States elections as inadmissible aliens; the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commemorative Coin Act to require the secretary of the Treasury to mint coins in commemoration of ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, giving women the right to vote; and a bill recognizing the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre and condemning the intensifying repression and human rights violations by the Chinese Communist Party and the use of surveillance by Chinese authorities.
The House also passed the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness and Advancing Innovation Act to reauthorize certain programs under the Public Health Service Act and the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act with respect to public health security and all-hazards preparedness and response.
U.S. House
Funding disaster recovery efforts: The House has concurred in the Senate amendment to the Supplemental Appropriations Act to provide $17.2 billion of fiscal 2019 supplemental emergency funds for natural disaster recovery efforts by various federal agencies. The vote on Monday, June 3, was 354-58.
Nays: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
Extending welfare block grants: The House has passed a bill to extend through September 2019 the federal government’s block grants program to states for temporary assistance for needy families. The vote on Monday, June 3, was 357-55.
Yea: Walker
Nay: Budd
Tiananmen Square anniversary: The House has passed a bill remembering the anniversary of the Chinese government’s violent suppression of pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, and elsewhere in China, on June 3 and 4 of 1989, and calling on China to respect the human rights of the Chinese people. The vote on Tuesday, June 4, was unanimous.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Legal status of migrant minors: The House has passed the American Dream and Promise Act. The bill would bar the federal government from taking action to remove from the country aliens who entered the U.S. as minors and meet certain qualification requirements, and give those aliens conditional permanent residency status for 10 years. The vote on Tuesday, June 4, was 237- 187.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Responding to ocean acidification: The House has passed the Ocean Acidification Innovation Act to establish prize competitions at federal agencies for innovations that address the problem of ocean acidification. The vote on Wednesday, June 5, was 395-22.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
U.S. Senate
Women’s suffrage anniversary: The Senate has passed a bill celebrating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the women’s suffrage amendment to the Constitution. The vote on Tuesday, June 4, was unanimous.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Social Security commissioner: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Andrew M. Saul to serve as commissioner of Social Security for a term ending in January 2025. Saul, who has been an executive at various companies, has also chaired the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board and was vice chairman of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in the New York City area. The vote on Tuesday, June 4, was 77-16.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Middle East diplomacy: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of David Schenker to serve as assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern Affairs. Schenker has been a Defense Department senior policy aide for the Arab countries of the Levant, and an official at the Washington Institute specializing in Arab politics. The vote on Wednesday, June 5, was 83-11.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Regulating commodity futures: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Heath P. Tarbert to serve as chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Tarbert was confirmed in a separate vote to serve on the Commission for a term ending in April 2024. Tarbert has been an official in the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of government, most recently as the Treasury Department’s assistant secretary for international markets. The vote on Wednesday, June 5, was 84-9.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Interior financial official: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Susan Combs to serve as the Interior Department’s assistant secretary for policy, management and budget. Combs has been Texas’s agriculture commissioner, a financial executive for the state’s government, and a cattle rancher in the Big Bend part of Texas. The vote on Wednesday, June 5, was 57-36.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis