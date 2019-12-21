Along with this week's roll call votes, the House also passed the Small Airport Mothers' Rooms Act, to require small hub airports to construct areas for nursing mothers; the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act, to prohibit certain federal loans, grants, and subsidies from being used to purchase communications equipment or services posing national security risks; the Mapping Accuracy Promotes Services Act, to prohibit the submission to the Federal Communications Commission of broadband internet access service coverage information or data for the purposes of compiling an inaccurate broadband coverage map; and the Banning Smoking on Amtrak Act, to prohibit smoking on Amtrak trains.
The Senate also passed the Combating Global Corruption Act, to identify and combat corruption in countries, to establish a tiered system of countries with respect to levels of corruption by their governments and their efforts to combat such corruption, and to assess United States assistance to designated countries in order to advance anti-corruption efforts in those countries and better serve U.S. taxpayers.
U.S. House
Benefits for National Guard members: The House has passed the Identifying Barriers and Best Practices Study Act to require a Government Accountability Office report on disability and pension benefits that the Department of Veterans Affairs provides to members of the National Guard and reserve components of the military. The vote on Tuesday, Dec. 17, was 408-1.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
Medical care for veterans: The House has passed the Improving Confidence in Veterans' Care Act to require the Department of Veterans Affairs to better enforce its policies on licensing requirements for doctors and other medical personnel who care for veterans. The vote on Tuesday, Dec. 17, was 409-1.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Disaster recovery funds: The House has passed the Hazard Eligibility and Local Projects Act to authorize local governments that are seeking federal government aid under a hazard mitigation assistance program to also receive aid for certain projects already in progress. The vote on Tuesday, Dec. 17, was 409-7.
Not voting: Walker
Yeas: Budd
2020 government spending: The House has concurred in the Senate amendment to the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act to provide about $540 billion of fiscal 2020 appropriations for numerous discretionary federal government agencies. The vote on Tuesday, Dec. 17, was 297-120.
Not voting: Walker
Nays: Budd
2020 military spending: The House has concurred in the Senate amendment to the Consolidated Appropriations Act to appropriate $695 billion for military spending, including military construction programs and Energy Department military-related spending, in fiscal 2020, as well as spending by the Homeland Security Department and several other government agencies. The vote on Tuesday, Dec. 17, was 280-138.
Not voting: Walker
Nays: Budd
Impeachment investigation: The House has approved a motion to table a resolution that would have disapproved of the manner in which the chairs of the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees have run the President Trump impeachment inquiry. The resolution was not debated on the House floor. The vote to table on Wednesday, Dec. 18, was 226-191.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Impeachment resolution: The House has agreed to article one of a resolution under which President Trump was impeached for allegedly abusing the powers of the presidency, namely by asking Ukraine's government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden in exchange for receiving aid from the U.S. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 18, was 230-197, with one voting present.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Second impeachment article: The House has agreed to article two of a resolution under which President Trump was impeached for allegedly obstructing Congress by defying House subpoenas issued to the executive branch in the course of its impeachment inquiry. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 18, was 229-198, with one voting present.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Income tax changes: The House has passed the Restoring Tax Fairness for States and Localities Act to increase the top income tax rate to 39.6% starting in 2020, lower the dollar amount at which the new higher rate would take effect, and eliminate the $10,000 cap on the income tax deduction for state and local taxes in 2020 and 2021. The vote on Thursday, Dec. 19, was 218-206.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Trade pact with Mexico and Canada: The House has passed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement Implementation Act to implement the trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada that was preliminarily reached a year ago. The vote on Thursday, Dec. 19, was 385-41.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
U.S. Senate
2020 military budget: The Senate has agreed to the conference report with the House for the National Defense Authorization Act to authorize military spending, including military construction programs and Energy Department military-related spending, in fiscal 2020. The vote on Tuesday, Dec. 17, was 86-8.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Ohio district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Matthew W. McFarland to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio. McFarland has been an Ohio state appeals court judge since 2004; before that, he was a magistrate judge and Ohio state prosecutor. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 18, was 56-38.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
2020 government spending: The Senate has concurred in the House amendment to the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act to provide about $540 billion of fiscal 2020 appropriations for numerous discretionary federal government agencies. The vote on Thursday, Dec. 19, was 71-23.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
North Dakota district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Daniel Mack Traynor to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the North Dakota district. Traynor has been a private practice lawyer at his own law firm since 1998, as well as the attorney for the city of Devils Lake. The vote on Thursday, Dec. 19, was 51-41.
Not voting: Burr
Yeas: Tillis
New Mexico district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Kea Whetzal Riggs to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the New Mexico district. Riggs has been a New Mexico state district judge since 2014, and previously was a private practice lawyer and state prosecutor for New Mexico. The vote on Thursday, Dec. 19, was unanimous with 94 yeas.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Pennsylvania district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Robert J. Colville to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for Western District of Pennsylvania. Colville has been a state court judge for Alleghany County since 2000. The vote on Thursday, Dec. 19, was 66-27.
Yea: Burr
Nay: Tillis
New York district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Lewis J. Liman to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Liman has been a partner at various New York City law firms since 1999. The vote on Thursday, Dec. 19, was 64-29.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
State Department deputy: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Stephen E. Biegun to serve as deputy secretary of state. Biegun was named U.S. special representative for North Korea in August 2018; previously, he was a senior lobbyist for Ford Motor and a national security adviser in the George W. Bush administration. The vote on Thursday, Dec. 19, was 90-3.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
2020 military spending: The Senate has concurred in the House amendment to the Consolidated Appropriations Act to appropriate $695 billion for military spending, including military construction programs and Energy Department military-related spending, in fiscal 2020, as well as spending by the Homeland Security Department and several other government agencies. The vote on Thursday, Dec. 19, was 81-11.
Not voting: Burr
Yea: Tillis
Florida district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Anuraag Singhal to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. Singhal has been a state Circuit Court judge in Broward County since 2011; previously, he was a criminal defense lawyer practicing in Fort Lauderdale. The vote on Thursday, Dec. 19, was 76-17.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.