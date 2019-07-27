Along with roll call votes this week, the House also passed: the Building Blocks of STEM Act to direct the National Science Foundation to support STEM education research focused on early childhood; the United States-Israel Cooperation Enhancement and Regional Security Act to make improvements to certain defense and security assistance provisions and to authorize assistance for Israel; the American Manufacturing Leadership Act to make changes to the implementation of the network for manufacturing innovation; and the Coast Guard Authorization Act to authorize appropriations for the Coast Guard.
The Senate also passed a resolution honoring former Supreme Court Associate Justice John Paul Stevens.
U.S. House
Supporting Israel: The House has passed a resolution stating opposition to the boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement against Israel and other efforts to delegitimize Israel, and supporting a two-state Israeli and Palestinian solution to the conflict between those two groups. The vote on Tuesday, July 23, was 398-17.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
Bankruptcy and military reservists: The House has passed the National Guard and Reservists Debt Relief Extension Act. The bill would extend for four years a law exempting military reservists and members of the National Guard who were called to active duty after the 9/11 attacks from the income means-test portion of the chapter 7 personal bankruptcy code. The vote on Tuesday, July 23, was 417-1.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Preventing robocalls: The House has passed the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act to require the Federal Communications Commission to enact regulations that protect consumers from receiving automated phone calls and text messages, also known as robocalls, without their consent. The vote on Wednesday, July 24, was 429-3.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Repairing pension plans: The House has passed the Rehabilitation for Multiemployer Pensions Act to create the Pension Rehabilitation Administration at the Treasury Department. The Administration would disburse loans to multiemployer defined benefit pension plans that are insolvent or nearly so. The vote on Wednesday, July 24, was 264-169.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Detained migrants: The House has passed the Humanitarian Standards for Individuals in Customs and Border Protection Custody Act. The bill would require the Customs and Border Protection agency to meet various standards for prompt health screenings of detained alien migrants, as well as provide the detained migrants with access to food, shelter, drinking water, and sanitation facilities. The vote on Wednesday, July 24, was 233-195.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Budget plan: The House has passed the Bipartisan Budget Act. The bill would outline a budget for fiscal 2020 and 2021 that includes higher spending limits for military and nonmilitary discretionary spending, suspend the federal government's debt limit through July 2021, and extend through 2029 spending cuts for several mandatory spending programs. The vote on Thursday, July 25, was 284-149.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Venezuelan migrants: The House has passed the Venezuela TPS Act to assign temporary protected immigration status to Venezuelans, which would prevent their deportation from the U.S. and allow them to obtain authority for travel and employment in the U.S. The vote on Thursday, July 25, was 272-158.
Nays: Walker, Budd
U.S. Senate
Defense secretary: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Mark T. Esper to serve as defense secretary. Esper had been Army secretary since 2017, and before that an active duty Army officer for 10 years and a vice president at Raytheon. The vote on Tuesday, July 23, was 90-8.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Compensating 9/11 victims: The Senate has passed the Never Forget the Heroes: Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act. The bill would authorize the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund of 2001 through fiscal year 2090 and change various procedures for claims filed with the fund. The vote on Tuesday, July 23, was 97-2.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Aviation administrator: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Stephen M. Dickson to serve as administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration. For several decades Dickson was a pilot in the Air Force and then at Delta Airlines, then worked as a flight operations executive at Delta. The vote on Wednesday, July 24, was 52-40.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Florida district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Wendy Williams Berger to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida. Berger has been an assistant attorney and judge in Florida's judiciary system for most of the past 26 years, including service since 2012 as a state appeals court judge. The vote on Wednesday, July 24, was 54-37.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Nebraska district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Brian C. Buescher to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska. Buescher has been a private practice lawyer in Omaha since 2000, focusing on commercial litigation, including agriculture. The vote on Wednesday, July 24, was 51-40.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Joint Chiefs of Staff: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Mark A. Milley to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Milley became the Army's chief of staff in 2015 and has served in an array of command and leadership positions in the Army for the past 35 years. The vote on Thursday, July 25, was 89-1.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis