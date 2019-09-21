Along with roll call votes last week, the House also passed: the Stop Tip-overs of Unstable, Risky Dressers on Youth Act, to require the Consumer Product Safety Commission to promulgate a consumer product safety rule for free-standing clothing storage units to protect children from tip-over related death or injury; the Nicholas and Zachary Burt Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention Act, to encourage states to require the installation of residential carbon monoxide detectors in homes; and the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, to require compliant flame mitigation devices to be used on portable fuel containers for flammable liquid fuels.
U.S. House
Extending VA programs: The House has passed the Department of Veterans Affairs Expiring Authorities Act to extend through September 2020 various VA programs, including a real estate loan program and a reimbursement program for rural veterans’ travel expenses when they receive health care. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 18, was 417-1.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District, and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
Continuing appropriations: The House has passed the Continuing Appropriations Act and Health Extenders Act to provide continuing appropriations through Nov. 21 for numerous federal government agencies, as well as funding extensions for health care, immigration, and other programs. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 19, was 301-123.
Nays: Walker, Budd
U.S. Senate
Ambassador to UAE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of John Rakolta Jr., to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Arab Emirates. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 17, was 63-30.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Human rights official: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Robert A. Destro to serve as the State Department’s assistant secretary for democracy, human rights, and labor. Destro has been a law professor at the Catholic University of America since 1982, and for six years served on the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 18, was 49-44.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Treasury undersecretary: The Senate has approved the nomination of Brent James McIntosh to serve as the Treasury Department’s undersecretary for international affairs. McIntosh, formerly Treasury’s general counsel, also worked in the George W. Bush administration in several roles. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 18, was 54-38.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Treasury general counsel: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Brian Callanan to serve as general counsel for the Treasury Department. Callanan had been Treasury’s deputy general counsel, and before that was a Senate aide and private practice lawyer in Washington, D.C. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 18, was 55-39.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.