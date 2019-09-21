US Capitol generic web-only congress stock

Along with roll call votes last week, the House also passed: the Stop Tip-overs of Unstable, Risky Dressers on Youth Act, to require the Consumer Product Safety Commission to promulgate a consumer product safety rule for free-standing clothing storage units to protect children from tip-over related death or injury; the Nicholas and Zachary Burt Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention Act, to encourage states to require the installation of residential carbon monoxide detectors in homes; and the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, to require compliant flame mitigation devices to be used on portable fuel containers for flammable liquid fuels.

U.S. House

Extending VA programs: The House has passed the Department of Veterans Affairs Expiring Authorities Act to extend through September 2020 various VA programs, including a real estate loan program and a reimbursement program for rural veterans’ travel expenses when they receive health care. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 18, was 417-1.

Yeas: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District, and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District

Continuing appropriations: The House has passed the Continuing Appropriations Act and Health Extenders Act to provide continuing appropriations through Nov. 21 for numerous federal government agencies, as well as funding extensions for health care, immigration, and other programs. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 19, was 301-123.

Nays: Walker, Budd

U.S. Senate

Ambassador to UAE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of John Rakolta Jr., to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Arab Emirates. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 17, was 63-30.

Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.

Human rights official: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Robert A. Destro to serve as the State Department’s assistant secretary for democracy, human rights, and labor. Destro has been a law professor at the Catholic University of America since 1982, and for six years served on the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 18, was 49-44.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Treasury undersecretary: The Senate has approved the nomination of Brent James McIntosh to serve as the Treasury Department’s undersecretary for international affairs. McIntosh, formerly Treasury’s general counsel, also worked in the George W. Bush administration in several roles. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 18, was 54-38.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Treasury general counsel: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Brian Callanan to serve as general counsel for the Treasury Department. Callanan had been Treasury’s deputy general counsel, and before that was a Senate aide and private practice lawyer in Washington, D.C. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 18, was 55-39.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

— Targeted News Service

