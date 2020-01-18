WASHINGTON — Along with roll call votes this week, the U.S. House also passed the Homeless Assistance Act, to authorize public housing agencies to share certain data regarding homeless individuals and families for the provision of housing and services; and the President George H.W. Bush and First Spouse Barbara Bush Coin Act, to require the creation of $1 coins in honor of the Bushes.
The U.S. Senate also passed a resolution recognizing the 75th anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising; the Indo-Pacific Cooperation Act, which states the U.S. policy with respect to the expansion of cooperation with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region and Europe regarding the People’s Republic of China; the U.S.-Mexico Economic Partnership Act, to promote economic partnership and cooperation between the two countries; and a resolution, reaffirming U.S. support for the people of the Republic of South Sudan and calling on all parties to uphold their commitments to peace and dialogue as outlined in a 2018 peace agreement.
U.S. House
Banning PFAS chemicals: The House passed the PFAS Action Act would designate all perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances as hazardous substances within a year. The vote on Jan. 10 was 247-159.
Not voting: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District
Nay: U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
Insider securities trading: The 8-K Trading Gap Act was passed. It bars executives at publicly traded companies from trading securities in their company before it has filed a Form 8-K disclosing a significant company event. The vote Monday, Jan. 13, was 384-7.
Not voting: Walker
Yea: Budd
Homeless veterans: The House passed the Veteran House Act to make military veterans with non-honorable discharges, so long as they were not dishonorably discharged, eligible for receiving housing vouchers from a Veterans Affairs Department housing assistance program. The vote Monday, Jan. 13, was 362-31.
Not voting: Walker
Yea: Budd
Managing impeachment trial: The House passed a resolution to establish seven House Democrats as managers for the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. The vote Wednesday, Jan. 15, was 228-193.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Workers and age discrimination: The House passed the Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act to expand the ability of workers to make age discrimination complaints against their employers by allowing mixed motive complaints. The vote Wednesday, Jan. 15, was 261-155.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Fraud and student loans: The House passed a resolution that would void a September 2019 rule by the U.S. Education Department concerning the process by which former students at public and private schools seek forgiveness of their federal student loans because of alleged fraud by their schools. The vote Thursday, Jan. 16, was 231-180.
Not voting: Walker
Nay: Budd
U.S. Senate
FEMA administrator: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Peter Gaynor to serve as administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He been deputy administrator since October 2018. The vote Tuesday, Jan. 14, was 81-8.
Yeas: U.S. Sens. Richard Burr, Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
USMCA agreement and budget rules: The Senate agreed to a motion to waive budgetary discipline regarding the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement Implementation Act. The vote Thursday, Jan. 16, was 78-21.
Yea: Burr
Nay: Tillis
Trade deal with Mexico and Canada: The Senate passed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement Implementation Act to implement the trade agreement that was preliminarily reached a year ago. The vote Thursday, Jan. 16, was 89-10.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
