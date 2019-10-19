Along with this week's roll call votes, the House also passed: a resolution, recognizing Hong Kong's bilateral relationship with the United States, condemning the interference of the People's Republic of China in Hong Kong's affairs, and supporting the people of Hong Kong's right to protest; the Placing Restrictions on Teargas Exports and Crowd Control Technology to Hong Kong Act, to prohibit commercial exports of certain nonlethal crowd control items and defense articles and services to the Hong Kong Disciplined Services; the Presidential Allowance Modernization Act, to amend the Former Presidents Act of 1958 with respect to the monetary allowance payable to a former president; and a resolution, expressing the profound sorrow of the House of Representatives on the death of the Honorable Elijah E. Cummings.
The Senate also passed a bill to require the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation to declassify any and all information relating to whether the government of Saudi Arabia assisted a citizen or national of Saudi Arabia in departing the United States while the citizen or national was awaiting trial or sentencing for a criminal offense committed in the United States.
U.S. House
Homeless veterans: The House has passed the Homeless Veteran Families Act to change Department of Veterans Affairs per diem payment calculations for services provided for homeless veterans to include funding for dependent children of said veterans. The vote on Tuesday, Oct. 15, was unanimous with 408 yeas.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District, and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
Syria resolution: The House has passed a resolution opposing the recent end of U.S. efforts to prevent Turkish military operations against Kurdish forces in Northeast Syria and calling on Turkey to stop its military action in Northeast Syria and respect existing agreements concerning Syria. The vote on Wednesday, Oct. 16, was 354-60.
Yeas: Walker
Not voting: Budd
Investment disclosure rules: The House has passed the Securities and Exchange Commission Disclosure Effectiveness Testing Act to require the SEC to conduct research that includes surveys and interviews of retail investors when it is evaluating rules for financial firms' disclosures to those retail investors. The vote on Thursday, Oct. 17, was 229-186.
Nays: Walker, Budd
U.S. Senate
Air Force secretary: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Barbara McConnell Barrett to be Air Force secretary. Barrett has been a member of various corporate and nonprofit boards, ambassador to Finland, chair of the Aerospace Corp., and a federal aviation official. The vote on Wednesday, Oct. 16, was 85-7.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
West Virginia judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Frank William Volk to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia. Volk, currently a bankruptcy court judge in the district, was also previously a law clerk for two of the district's judges. The vote on Wednesday, Oct. 16, was unanimous with 92 yeas.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Texas judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Charles R. Eskridge III to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas. Eskridge has been a private practice lawyer in Houston for two decades, with a focus on commercial litigation. The vote on Wednesday, Oct. 16, was 61-31.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Virginia judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of David John Novak to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. Novak had been a magistrate judge in the district since 2012, and before that an assistant U.S. attorney in the district for 18 years. The vote on Wednesday, Oct. 16, was 89-3.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
New York judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Rachel P. Kovner to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Kovner has been an assistant to the U.S. solicitor general since 2013, in which role she has argued 11 cases before the Supreme Court. The vote on Wednesday, Oct. 16, was 88-3.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
EPA greenhouse gas emissions rule: The Senate has rejected the Clean Power Congressional Review Act. The bill would have given congressional disapproval of a recently proposed Environmental Protection Agency rule repealing the Clean Power Plan, which restricted greenhouse gas emissions from electric power plants. The vote to disapprove on Thursday, Oct. 17, failed on a vote of 41 yeas to 53 nays.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Border security emergency: The Senate has rejected a bill that would have ended the national emergency related to the U.S.-Mexico border that was declared by President Trump on Feb. 15. The vote on Thursday, Oct. 17, was 53-36, with a two-thirds majority required for approval.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.