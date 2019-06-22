Along with roll call votes this week, the Senate also passed a resolution designating June 19, 2019, as “Juneteenth Independence Day” in recognition of June 19, 1865, the date on which news of the end of slavery reached the slaves in the southwestern states.
U.S. House
Aid to Pakistan: The House has passed an amendment to the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act. The amendment would withhold $66 million of aid from Pakistan due to its imprisonment of Dr. Shakil Afridi, who helped U.S. efforts to find and kill Osama bin Laden in 2011. The vote on Tuesday, June 18, was 387-33.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
Medicaid program extension: The House has passed the Empowering Beneficiaries, Ensuring Access, and Strengthening Accountability Act. The bill would extend through 2024 Medicaid’s Money Follows the Person program, which provides funds to people with disabilities and chronic health problems who are leaving institutional care. The vote on Tuesday, June 18, was 371-46.
Yea: Walker
Nay: Budd
Funding Labor, Education, Health Care: The House has passed the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act to provide $190 billion for those government departments and agencies in fiscal 2020. The vote on Wednesday, June 19, was 226-203.
Nays: Walker, Budd
State marijuana laws: The House has passed an amendment to the Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act that would bar funding for Justice Department activities that oppose state laws regarding marijuana production, distribution, and use. The vote on Thursday, June 20, was 267-165.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Florida oil and gas development: The House has passed an amendment to the Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act. The amendment would bar funding for Interior Department activities related to potential drilling for oil and natural gas in outer continental shelf planning areas around Florida. The vote on Thursday, June 20, was 252-178.
Nays: Walker, Budd
U.S. Senate
Millennium Challenge CEO: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Sean Cairncross to serve as chief executive officer of the Millennium Challenge Corp., a federal agency created in 2004 that has the mission of providing aid to poor countries whose governments meet rigorous standards. Cairncross, a senior advisor in the White House, was previously chief operating officer of the Republican National Committee for the 2016 campaigns and a Washington, D.C., lawyer. The vote on Tuesday, June 18, was 59-37.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Texas district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Matthew J. Kacsmaryk to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. Kacsmaryk has been an attorney at the First Liberty Institute since 2014, and was an attorney in the U.S. attorney’s office for the district from 2008 to 2013. The vote on Wednesday, June 19, was 52-46.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Florida district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Allen Cothrel Winsor to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida. The vote on Wednesday, June 19, was 54-44.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Louisiana district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of James David Cain Jr., to serve as a judge on the U.S. Ddistrict Court for the Western District of Louisiana. Cain has been a private practice lawyer in Lake Charles since 1998. The vote on Wednesday, June 19, was 77-21.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Second Louisiana judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Greg Gerard Guidry to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. Guidry has been a judge on the Louisiana Supreme Court since 2009, and for most of the 1990s was an assistant attorney in the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District. The vote on Wednesday, June 19, was 53-46.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Weapons sales to Saudi Arabia: The Senate has passed a resolution to disapprove of the proposed sale of military products and services to Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Italy. The vote on Thursday, June 20, was 53-45.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Nuclear energy secretary: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Rita Baranwal to serve as an assistant secretary of energy for nuclear energy. Baranwal, since 2016 the director of the Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear initiative at the Idaho National Laboratory, was previously a nuclear power executive at Westinghouse. The vote on Thursday, June 20, was 86-5.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis