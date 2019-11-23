Along with roll call votes this week, the Senate also passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act; the Placing Restrictions on Teargas Exports and Crowd Control Technology to Hong Kong Act, to prohibit the commercial export of covered munitions items to the Hong Kong Police Force; and the State and Local Government Cybersecurity Act, to provide for engagements with state, local, tribal, and territorial governments.
The House also passed the North American Wetlands Conservation Extension Act; and the Fostering Stable Housing Opportunities Act, to provide federal housing assistance on behalf of youths who are aging out of foster care.
U.S. House
Tariffs and support for exports: The House has passed an amendment to the United States Export Finance Agency Act that would emphasize export financing for small businesses in sectors of the economy that have been damaged by retaliatory tariffs imposed on U.S. goods by China and other countries. The vote, on Nov. 15, was 396-27 nays.
Yeas: U.S. Reps. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District, and Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
Financing exports and imports: The House has passed the United States Export Finance Agency Act that would reauthorize through 2029 and make changes to the U.S. Export Finance Agency and its Export-Import Bank, including increasing the Bank’s lending limit to $175 billion and adding provisions to finance renewable energy programs, allow the Bank to remain in operation when it lacks a board of directors, and finance exports from U.S. territories such as Puerto Rico and Guam. The vote, on Nov. 15, was 235-184.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Disaster assistance grants: The House has passed the Reforming Disaster Recovery Act to codify into law the structure of the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery program. The vote on Monday, Nov. 18, was 290-118.
Nay: Walker
Yea: Budd
Repaying defrauded investors: The House has passed the Investor Protection and Capital Markets Fairness Act. The bill would give the Securities and Exchange Commission legal authority to attempt to force fraudulent investment companies to repay funds to investors they misled. The vote on Monday, Nov. 18, was 314-95.
Yea: Walker
Nay: Budd
Corporate governance: The House has passed the Improving Corporate Governance Through Diversity Act. The bill would require companies regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission to make public information about the racial, ethnic, gender, and veteran status makeup of their boards of directors and senior executives, and establish a Diversity Advisory Group at the SEC to report on strategies to increase gender, racial, and ethnic diversity among corporate board members. The vote on Tuesday, Nov. 19, was 281-135.
Yea: Walker
Nay: Budd
Government funding extension: The House has passed an amendment to the Senate amendment to the Commerce, Justice, Science, Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, Interior, Environment, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Act to fund general government programs through Dec. 20. The vote on Tuesday, Nov. 19, was 231-192.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Trade in shark fins: The House has passed the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act to ban the possession or sale of shark fins without a permit, with an exception provided for certain types of dogfish fins. The vote on Wednesday, Nov. 20, was 310-107.
Nay: Walker
Yea: Budd
Hong Kong protests: The House has passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Bill provisions would require Commerce Department and State Department monitoring of political developments in Hong Kong and possible resulting changes to Hong Kong’s treatment under U.S. law, and impose sanctions on individuals responsible for violating human rights. The vote on Wednesday, Nov. 20, was 417-1.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Exports to Hong Kong police: The House has passed the Placing Restrictions on Teargas Exports and Crowd Control Technology to Hong Kong Act to bar licenses for exporting tear gas, rubber bullets, and other crowd control equipment to Hong Kong’s police force. The vote on Wednesday, Nov. 20, was unanimous with 417 yeas.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Health care services violence: The House has passed the Workplace Violence Prevention for Heath Care and Social Service Workers Act to require the Labor Department to issue a rule requiring health care and social services providers to adopt plans for preventing violence to their employees. The vote on Thursday, Nov. 21, was 251-158.
Nays: Walker, Budd
U.S. Senate
Appeals court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Robert J. Luck to serve as a judge on the U.S. Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals. A supporter, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Luck “brings an impressive and well-rounded legal record, including a clerkship on the Eleventh Circuit, service in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, and years spent ruling from the state bench.” The vote on Tuesday, Nov. 19, was 64-31.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Second appeals court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Barbara Lagoa to serve as a judge on the U.S. Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals. Lagoa has been a justice on the Florida Supreme Court since January 2019, for the previous 13 years a judge on a Florida appeals court, and before 2006 was a civil and criminal federal and private practice lawyer in southern Florida. The vote , Nov. 20,was 80-15.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Ambassador to Romania: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Adrian Zuckerman to serve as U.S. ambassador to Romania. Zuckerman, who was born in Romania and speaks Romanian, has been a commercial lawyer in New York City since 1984. The vote on Wednesday, Nov. 20, was 65-30.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Government funding extension: The Senate has concurred in the House amendment to the Commerce, Justice, Science, Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, Interior, Environment, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Act to fund general government programs through Dec. 20. The vote on Thursday, Nov. 21, was 74-20.
Yea: Burr
Nay: Tillis
