The House was not in session this week. Along with roll call votes, the Senate passed the Emergency Medical Services for Children Program Reauthorization Act and a bill to redefine the eastern and middle judicial districts of North Carolina.
There were no key votes in the House this week.
U.S. Senate
Saudi Arabia weapons sales: The Senate has failed to overturn President Trump’s veto of a bill to disapprove of the proposed sale of military products and services to Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Italy. The vote to override the veto on Monday, July 29, was 45-40, with a two-thirds majority needed to override.
Nays: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Arizona district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Michael T. Liburdi to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for Arizona. Liburdi was general counsel to Arizona’s governor from 2015 to 2018; otherwise, he has been a private practice lawyer in Phoenix since 2004. The vote on Tuesday, July 30, was 53-37.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
North Dakota district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Peter D. Welte to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for North Dakota. Welte has been a private practice lawyer in Fargo since 2015, and from 2003 to 2015 was a North Dakota state’s attorney. The vote on Tuesday, July 30, was 68-22.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Texas district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Sean D. Jordan to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. Jordan was a senior member of the Texas solicitor general’s office from 2004 to 2012, and since 2012 has been a private practice lawyer in Austin. The vote on Tuesday, July 30, was 54-34.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Second Texas district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Mark T. Pittman to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. Pittman has been a judge on a Texas state appeals court since January 2017, and was previously a federal government attorney at several different agencies. The vote on Wednesday, July 31, was 54-36.
Not voting: Burr
Yeas: Tillis
Third Texas district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jeffrey Vincent Brown to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas. Brown has been a judge on Texas’s Supreme Court since 2014, with 13 previous years as an appeals court and District Court judge in the state. The vote on Wednesday, July 31, was 50-40.
Not voting: Burr
Yeas: Tillis
Fourth Texas district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Brantley Starr to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. Starr has been an attorney in the Texas attorney general’s office since 2006, with the exception of three years as a private practice lawyer in Austin and three years as staff attorney for a judge on Texas’s Supreme Court. The vote on Wednesday, July 31, was 51-39.
Not voting: Burr
Yeas: Tillis
Fifth Texas district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jason K. Pulliam to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas. Pulliam has been a private practice lawyer in San Antonio since 2015, was previously a state appeals and county court judge in Texas, and began his law career as a defense counsel in the Marines. The vote on Wednesday, July 31, was 54-36.
Not voting: Burr
Yeas: Tillis
Pennsylvania district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of William Shaw Stickman IV to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. Stickman has been a private practice lawyer in Pittsburgh since 2007. The vote on Wednesday, July 31, was 56-34.
Not voting: Burr
Yeas: Tillis
U.N. ambassador: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Kelly Craft to serve as ambassador to the United Nations. Craft has been the ambassador to Canada for two years, and previously was a director of numerous nonprofit groups in Kentucky, as well as running a marketing and business consultancy. The vote on Wednesday, July 31, was 56-34.
Not voting: Burr
Yeas: Tillis
Budget plan: The Senate has passed the Bipartisan Budget Act. The bill would outline a budget for fiscal 2020 and 2021 that includes higher spending limits for military and nonmilitary discretionary spending, suspend the federal government’s debt limit through July 2021, and extend through 2029 spending cuts for several mandatory spending programs. The vote on Thursday, Aug. 1, was 67-28.
Yeas: Burr
Nays: Tillis