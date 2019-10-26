Along with roll call votes this week, the Senate also passed the Deepfake Report Act to require the secretary of Homeland Security to publish an annual report on the use of deepfake technology.
The House also passed: the Women’s Business Centers Improvements Act; the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act, to impose criminal sanctions on certain persons involved in international doping fraud conspiracies; and the Georgia Support Act, to support the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Georgia.
U.S. House
Employee disclosure requirement: The House has passed the Outsourcing Accountability Act to require publicly traded companies to state how many domestic and foreign employees they have in their annual reports. The vote on Oct. 18 was 226-184.
Nays: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District, and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
Censure resolution: The House has tabled a resolution that would have censured Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, for various instances of false and misleading conduct that have led committee members to lose faith in his objectivity and capabilities as chairman. The vote to table on Monday, Oct. 21, was 218-185.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Developing small businesses: The House has passed the Small Business Development Centers Improvement Act to change the Small Business Administration’s small business development centers program in various ways, and reauthorize the program through 2023. The vote on Monday, Oct. 21, was 375-25.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Advising small businesses: The House has passed the SCORE for Small Business Act to reauthorize the Service Corps of Retired Executives Association. The SCORE program is a network of thousands of volunteer retired business leaders who provide mentoring services to entrepreneurs. The vote on Monday, Oct. 21, was 389-8.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Company ownership disclosures: The House has passed the Corporate Transparency Act, which would require those who form corporations or limited liability companies to disclose the beneficial ownership of those firms to the federal government’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. The vote on Tuesday, Oct. 22, was 249-173.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Copyright claims board: The House has passed the Copyright Alternative in Small-Claims Enforcement Act to establish the Copyright Claims Board at the U.S. Copyright Office. The claims board would be a voluntary forum for resolving small-sum copyright infringement claims. The vote on Tuesday, Oct. 22, was 410-6.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Foreign interference in elections: The House has passed the Stopping Harmful Interference in Elections for a Lasting Democracy Act. The bill would, among other changes to election law, establish requirements for political campaigns to report cases of foreign interference in elections to the Federal Election Commission. The vote on Wednesday, Oct. 23, was 227-181.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Processing rape evidence: The House has passed the Debbie Smith Reauthorization Act to reauthorize through fiscal 2024 the Debbie Smith DNA Backlog Grant Program and other grants funding state and local governments’ efforts to process DNA evidence in rape kits. The vote on Wednesday, Oct. 23, was 402-1.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
U.S. Senate
North Macedonia joining NATO: The Senate has ratified a pact under which North Macedonia would join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The vote on Tuesday, Oct. 22, was 91-2 nays.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Geneva ambassador: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Andrew P. Bremberg to be an ambassador to the United Nations office in Geneva, Switzerland, and other international organizations located in Geneva. Bremberg, currently a senior domestic policy adviser at the White House, was previously an official in the Health and Human Services Department during the George W. Bush administration. The vote on Tuesday, Oct. 22, was 50-44.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
State tax credits: The Senate has rejected a resolution that would have voided a June 2019 Internal Revenue Service rule limiting state or local tax credits and estate tax deductions that are issued in exchange for charitable contributions. The vote on Wednesday, Oct. 23, was 43-52.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Kentucky judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Justin Reed Walker to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. Walker has been a private practice lawyer in Louisville and Washington, D.C., since 2010, and a law professor at the University of Louisville since 2015. The vote on Thursday, Oct. 24, was 50-41.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
