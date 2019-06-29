Along with this week’s roll call votes, the Senate also passed the Fairness For Breastfeeding Mothers Act to provide a lactation room in public buildings; and the PROGRESS for Indian Tribes Act to provide further self-governance by Indian tribes.
U.S. House
Care for veterans: The House has passed an amendment to the Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act that would increase funding for the Department of Veterans Affairs medical facilities account by $5 million, to be used to increase bed space at VA facilities providing long-term mental and substance abuse care. The vote, on June 21, was 418 yeas to 6 nays.
Yeas: Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District and Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
LNG by railroad: The House has passed an amendment to the Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act to bar approval of the transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by rail tank cars, and bar the Transportation Department from issuing permits for such transportation. The vote Monday, June 24, was 221-195.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Homeless assistance grants: The House has passed an amendment to the Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act that would increase funding for homeless assistance grants by $1 million. The vote on Tuesday, June 25, was 294-127.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Appropriations bill: The House has passed the Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act to fund $74 billion of fiscal 2020 spending at the Commerce Department, Justice Department, National Aeronautics and Space Administration. The vote on Tuesday, June 25, was 227-194.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Moving agriculture agencies: The House passed an amendment to the Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act that blocks funding for the Ag Dept. to move its National Institute of Food and Agriculture or Economic Research Service agencies out of the Washington area. The vote Tuesday, June 25, was 226-198.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Border security: The House has passed the Emergency Supplemental Appropriations for Humanitarian Assistance and Security at the Southern Border Act. The bill would spend $4.5 billion on humanitarian and security measures taken in response to the surge of migrants attempting to enter the U.S. at the Mexico border. The vote on Tuesday, June 25, was 230-195.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Opioid response funding: The House has passed an amendment to the Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act to add $1 million of funding for the Drug-Free Communities Support Program, to be used for local opioid addiction response efforts. The vote on Wednesday, June 26, was 400-27.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Funding government agencies: The House has passed the Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act to provide $24.95 billion of fiscal 2020 funding for the judiciary branch, Treasury Department, government of Washington, D.C., the executive office of the presidency, and an array of independent federal agencies, including the postal service. The vote on Wednesday, June 26, was 224-196.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Federal elections standards: The House has passed the Securing America’s Federal Elections Act to establish paper ballot requirements for elections for federal office and require the Election Assistance Commission to issue grants to states for improving and protecting the integrity of their voting systems. The vote on Thursday, June 27, was 225-184.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Finalizing border security bill: The House approved the Senate amendment to the Emergency Supplemental Appropriations for Humanitarian Assistance and Security at the Southern Border Act. The bill spends $4.5 billion on humanitarian and security measures taken in response to the surge of migrants attempting to enter the U.S. at the Mexico border. The vote Thursday, June 27, was 305-102.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
U.S. Senate
Border security: The Senate has passed the Emergency Supplemental Appropriations for Humanitarian Assistance and Security at the Southern Border Act. The bill would spend $4.5 billion on humanitarian and security measures taken in response to the surge of migrants attempting to enter the U.S. at the Mexico border. The vote on Wednesday, June 26, was 84-8.
Yeas: Richard Burr and Thom Tillis
Responding to foreign attacks: The Senate has passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act stating that the bill authorizes military spending that counters attacks by foreign hostile forces. The vote on Thursday, June 27, was 90-4.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
2020 military budget: The Senate has passed the National Defense Authorization Act to authorize fiscal 2020 Defense Department appropriations, military construction spending, and military programs at the Energy Department. The vote on Thursday, June 27, was 86-8.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
