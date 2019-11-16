Along with roll call votes this week, the House also passed: the VA Tele-Hearing Modernization Act, to permit appellants to appear in disability compensation cases before the Board of Veterans' Appeals by picture and voice transmission from locations other than facilities of the Department of Veterans Affairs; the Protecting Families of Fallen Servicemembers Act, to allow certain individuals to terminate contracts for telephone, multichannel video programming, or internet access service; and the Fallen Warrior Battlefield Cross Memorial Act, to ensure the secretary of Veterans Affairs permits the display of Fallen Soldier Displays in national cemeteries.
U.S. House
Signing up for GI Bill benefits: The House has passed the GI Bill Planning Act to extend to 90 days the period in which newly enrolled members of the military services can choose to enroll in the GI Bill benefits program, and end new enrollments in the program in October 2029. The vote on Tuesday, Nov. 12, was unanimous with 408 yeas.
Yeas: U.S. Reps. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District, and Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
Female veterans: The House has passed the Deborah Sampson Act, a bill containing various provisions intended to increase women's access to healthcare and other benefits provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs. The vote on Tuesday, Nov. 12, was 399-11.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Aid to veteran businesses: The House has passed the Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Act to codify into law, through 2024, the Small Business Administration's Boots to Business program, which provides assistance to military veterans in developing their own businesses. The vote on Wednesday, Nov. 13, was 424-1.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
U.S. Senate
Homeland Security official: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Chad F. Wolf to serve as the Homeland Security Department's under secretary for strategy, policy, and plans. Wolf was then named the agency's acting secretary. The vote on Wednesday, Nov. 13, was 54-41.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Appeals court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Steven J. Menashi to serve as a judge on the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals. The vote on Thursday, Nov. 14, was 51-41.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
