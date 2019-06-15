Along with roll call votes last week, the U.S. House also passed these measures: the Taxpayer First Act to modernize and improve the Internal Revenue Service; a resolution expressing concern for the United States-Turkey alliance; the United States-Mexico Tourism Improvement Act to promote bilateral tourism through cooperation between the United States and Mexico; and the Preventing Child Marriage Act to prohibit child marriage in refugee settlements that the United Nations oversees.
The U.S. Senate also passed a resolution calling for accountability and justice for the assassination of Boris Nemtsov, a prominent Russian politician critical of Vladimir Putin; a resolution condemning the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka; the Providing Accountability Through Transparency Act to require each agency, in providing notice of a rule-making, to include a link to a 100-word plain language summary of the proposed rule; and the Taxpayer First Act to modernize and improve the IRS.
U.S. House
Technology and urban terrorism: The House passed the Supporting Research and Development for First Responders Act. The bill would permanently authorize the National Urban Security Technology Laboratory at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to research and develop technologies for emergency responders, including cybersecurity and responses to radiological and nuclear attacks. The vote Monday, June 10, was 395-3.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District, and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
Surface transportation dangers: The House passed the Strengthening Local Transportation Security Capabilities Act to prioritize the deployment of officers and analysts with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to state, local regional fusion centers in areas that have surface transportation infrastructure considered to be at a high risk of terrorist attack. The vote Monday, June 10, was 384-13.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Enforcing House subpoenas: The House passed a resolution to authorize the House Judiciary Committee to take legal actions in the attempt to enforce subpoenas of U.S. Attorney General William Barr and former White House counsel Don McGahn. The vote Tuesday, June 11, was 229-191.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Homeland Security spending: The House passed the DHS Acquisition Review Board Act to create an acquisition review board at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The vote Tuesday, June 11, was unanimous with 419 yeas.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Funding for alien children program: The House passed an amendment to the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act. The amendment would provide an additional $10 million for legal services, child advocates and post-release services provided by the Office of Refugee Resettlement Unaccompanied Alien Children’s Program. The vote Wednesday, June 12, was 243-179.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Fetal tissue research grants: The House passed an amendment to the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act. The amendment would bar funding for implementation of a recently announced U.S. Department of Health and Human Services policy for using an ethics advisory board to review potential grant funding for research that uses human fetal tissue. The vote Thursday, June 13, was 225-193.
Nays: Walker, Budd
U.S. Senate
Federal claims judge: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Ryan T. Holte to serve as a judge on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims for a 15-year term. Holte, currently a professor at the University of Akron School of Law specializing in intellectual property and patent law, was previously a private-practice lawyer and a lawyer at the Federal Trade Commission. The vote Monday, June 10, was 60-35.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Virginia district judge: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Rossie David Alston Jr., to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. Alston has been a judge on the Virginia county and state appeals court levels since 1998. The vote Monday, June 10, was 75-20.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Ohio district judge: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Sarah Daggett Morrison to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio. Morrison was a private-practice lawyer in Columbus from 1998 to 2012 since then has been an executive at the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. The vote Tuesday, June 11, was 89-7.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Second Ohio district judge: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Pamela A. Barker to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio. Barker, a county court judge in Ohio since 2011, was previously a private-practice lawyer specializing in insurance. The vote Wednesday, June 12, was 91-5.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Alabama district judge: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Corey Landon Maze to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama. Maze has worked as either solicitor general or an assistant or deputy attorney general for the state of Alabama since 2003. The vote Wednesday, June 12, was 62-34.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Florida district judge: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Rodney Smith to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. Smith has been a judge in the 11th Judicial Circuit of Florida since 2012 before that was a judge and public attorney in the Miami area. The vote Wednesday, June 12, was 78-18.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Second Florida district judge: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Thomas P. Barber to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida. Barber has been a Florida circuit judge since 2004 was previously a Florida state prosecutor and state attorney. The vote Wednesday, June 12, was 77-19.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Georgia district judge: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Jean Paul Boulee to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. Boulee, a county court judge since 2015, previously spent 14 years as a private-practice lawyer in Atlanta. The vote Wednesday, June 12, was 85-11.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
East Asia diplomat: The Senate confirmed the nomination of David Stilwell to serve as assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs. Stilwell was an Air Force officer from 1980 to 2015, serving in Japan, China and South Korea. The vote Thursday, June 13, was 94-3.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Ambassador to Ireland: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Edward F. Crawford to serve as U.S. ambassador to Ireland. Crawford, a former National Guard officer, has been a senior executive at the Park-Ohio Holdings metals manufacturing company since 1992. The vote Thursday, June 13, was 90-4.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis