WASHINGTON — Along with this week’s roll call votes, the House also passed the Supporting Veterans in STEM Careers Act, to promote veteran involvement in STEM education, computer science, and scientific research; the Global Hope Act, to authorize the secretary of state to pursue public-private partnerships, innovative financing mechanisms, research partnerships, and coordination with international and multilateral organizations to address childhood cancer globally; a bill supporting the rights of the people of Iran to free expression and condemning the Iranian regime for its crackdown on legitimate protests; and the Keeping Girls in School Act, to support empowerment, economic security, and educational opportunities for adolescent girls around the world.
There were no key votes in the Senate this week.
U.S. House
Holocaust education programs: House has passed the Never Again Education Act to require the Education Department to award grants for Holocaust education programs at public schools. The vote on Monday, on Jan. 27, was 393-5.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
Suicide research: The House has passed the Advancing Research to Prevent Suicide Act to require the National Science Foundation to issue grants to colleges and universities for funding research that aims to prevent suicide. The vote on Monday, Jan. 27, was 385-8.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Tibetan policy: The House has passed the Tibetan Policy and Support Act to change a variety of elements of U.S. policy on Tibet and its relationship to China, with the general goals of advancing human rights, religious freedom, and economic development for Tibetans. The vote on Tuesday, Jan. 28, was 392-22.
Yea: Walker R-NC
Nay: Budd
Consumer credit reports: The House has passed the Comprehensive CREDIT Act (H.R. 3621). Bill measures include a ban on consumer credit reports including information about delinquent or defaulted private education loans by borrowers who meet a standard for loan repayment, restrictions on employee credit checks by employers. The vote on Wednesday, Jan. 29, was 221-189.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Regulating fentanyl analogues: The House has passed the Temporary Reauthorization and Study of the Emergency Scheduling of Fentanyl Analogues Act. The bill would extend until May 2021 the Drug Enforcement Agency’s temporary scheduling order regulating fentanyl-like substances as schedule I drugs. The vote on Wednesday, Jan. 29, was 320-88.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Conflict with Iran: The House has passed an amendment to the Merchant Mariners of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act that would bar spending on military force against Iran in the absence of declaration of war by Congress or specific legal authorization from Congress. The vote on Thursday, Jan. 30, was 228-175.
Not voting: Walker
Nay: Budd
Repealing Iraq war authorization: The House has passed an amendment to the Merchant Mariners of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act that would repeal the 2002 law that authorized the war with Iraq. The vote on Thursday, Jan. 30, was 236- 166.
Not voting: Walker
Nay: Budd
