Along with roll call votes this week, the Senate also passed the Ebola Eradication Act (S. 1340), to authorize activities to combat the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
The House also passed the Southeast Asia Strategy Act to require a strategy for engagement with Southeast Asia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations; a resolution expressing the sense of the House of Representatives on the importance and vitality of the United States alliances with Japan and the Republic of Korea, and our trilateral cooperation in the pursuit of shared interests; and a resolution reaffirming the importance of the United States to promote the safety, health, and well-being of refugees and displaced persons.
U.S. House
Forced arbitration: The House has passed the Forced Arbitration Injustice Repeal Act to void predispute arbitration agreements between companies and their customers or employees if the agreements require arbitration of an employment, consumer, antitrust, or civil rights dispute. The vote on Sept. 20, was 225-186.
Nays: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District, and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
Burma sanctions: The House has passed the Burma Unified through Rigorous Military Accountability Act to impose sanctions on officials found responsible for human rights abuses in Burma, authorize humanitarian aid for Burma and Burma's neighboring countries, and block U.S. assistance to Burma's military and security forces. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 24, was 394-21.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Marijuana and banks: The House has passed the Secure And Fair Enforcement Banking Act to prohibit federal banking regulators from penalizing banks for providing services to legitimate marijuana-related business. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 25, was 321-103.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Border security: The House has passed the Homeland Security Improvement Act to bar border security officials from separating a child from a parent or legal guardian unless special circumstances apply, and block Homeland Security from implementing various rules limiting migrants' requests for asylum. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 25, was 230-194.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Ukraine whistleblower: The House has passed a resolution expressing the sense of the House that the whistleblower complaint regarding President Trump's July phone call with the Ukraine president should be sent to congressional intelligence committees, and calling on the Trump administration to preserve documents related to the complaint and the administration's decision to withhold it from the committees. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 25, was unanimous with 421 yeas and 2 voting present.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Medical screening of migrants: The House has passed the U.S. Border Patrol Medical Screening Standards Act to require the Customs and Border Protection agency to conduct, within 12 hours of initial detention, medical screenings of migrants who are detained between ports of entry, establish an electronic health records system covering detained migrants, and place a pediatric medical expert on staff at each border patrol sector. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 26, was 230-184.
Not voting: Walker
Nay: Budd
U.S. Senate
Treasury official: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Brian McGuire to serve as the Treasury Department's deputy under secretary for legislative affairs. McGuire, a former chief of staff and communications aide to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, had been a legislative affairs counselor at the Treasury. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 24, was 88-6.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.
Not voting: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
Interior Department: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Daniel Habib Jorjani to serve as the Interior Department's solicitor. Jorjani had been Interior's principal deputy solicitor since 2017, and before that was an Interior official during the George W. Bush administration. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 24, was 51-43.
Yea: Burr
Not voting: Tillis
Social Security: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of David Fabian Black to serve as deputy commissioner of Social Security for a term ending in early 2025. Black had been White House senior adviser at the Social Security Administration, and previously was the Administration's general counsel from 2007 to 2015. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 24, was 68-26.
Yea: Burr
Not voting: Tillis
Border security emergency: The Senate has passed a resolution that would end the national emergency related to the U.S.-Mexico border that was declared by President Trump on Feb. 15. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 25, was 54-41.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Huawei: The Senate has passed a resolution instructing managers of the conference with the House to negotiate the two chambers' versions of the National Defense Authorization Act to insist that the final bill include provisions blocking the use of telecommunications equipment made by China's Huawei company. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 25, was 91-4.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Military construction funds: The Senate has passed a resolution instructing managers of the conference with the House to negotiate the two chambers' versions of the National Defense Authorization Act to insist that the final bill include provisions that replenish military construction funds. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 25, was 52-42.
Not voting: Burr
Yea: Tillis
Paid family leave: The Senate has passed a resolution instructing managers of the conference with the House to negotiate the two chambers' versions of the National Defense Authorization Act to insist that the conferees consider legislation to provide paid family leave. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 25, was 55-39.
Not voting: Burr
Yea: Tillis
Continuing appropriations: The Senate has passed the Continuing Appropriations Act and Health Extenders Act to provide continuing appropriations through Nov. 21 for numerous federal government agencies, as well as funding extensions for health care, immigration, and other programs. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 26, was 81-16.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Joint Chiefs of Staff: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of John E. Hyten to serve as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Hyten has served in the military since 1981, specializing in space acquisition and operations, and most recently was commander of U.S. Strategic Command. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 26, was 75-22.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Labor secretary: The Senate has approved the nomination of Eugene Scalia to serve as Labor secretary. Scalia, the Labor Department's solicitor during the George W. Bush administration, has also been a lawyer at the Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher law firm in Washington, D.C., specializing in labor and employment law. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 26, was 53-44.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
