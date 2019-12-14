Along with this week's roll call votes, the House also passed the Identifying Outputs of Generative Adversarial Networks Act, to direct the director of the National Science Foundation to support research on the outputs that may be generated by generative adversarial networks, otherwise known as deepfakes, and other comparable techniques that may be developed in the future; and the Emerging Transportation Security Threats Act, to require the Transportation Security Administration to establish a task force to conduct an analysis of emerging and potential future threats to transportation security.
The Senate also passed a bill expressing the sense of the Senate that it is the policy of the United States to commemorate the Armenian Genocide through official recognition and remembrance.
U.S. House
Israeli-Palestinian conflict: The House has passed a resolution expressing the sense of the House supporting a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as the only way to ensure Israel's survival as a secure Jewish and democratic state and fulfill the legitimate aspirations for a Palestinian state. The vote on Dec. 6 was 226-188.
Nays: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
Changing voting rules: The House has passed the Voting Rights Advancement Act to change the federal government's criteria for whether a state receives preclearance approval for changes to its voting practices. The vote on Dec. 6 was 228-187.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Opioid smuggling: The House has passed the DHS Opioid Detection Resilience Act to require the Customs and Border Protection agency to use chemical screening devices that can identify narcotics at purity levels equal to or less than 10%. The vote on Monday, Dec. 9, was 393-1.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Funding black colleges: The House has passed the Fostering Undergraduate Talent by Unlocking Resources for Education Act to permanently reauthorize federal funding for historically black colleges and universities and other minority-serving colleges. The vote on Tuesday, Dec. 10, was 319-96.
Yea: Walker
Nay: Budd
Protecting tribal coastal land: The House has passed the Tribal Coastal Resiliency Act to authorize Commerce Department grants to Indian tribes for meeting various tribal environmental and cultural coastal zone goals. The vote on Tuesday, Dec. 10, was 262-151.
Nays: Walker, Budd
2020 Military budget: The House has agreed to the conference report with the Senate for the National Defense Authorization Act to authorize military spending, including military construction programs and Energy Department military-related spending, in fiscal 2020. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 11, was 377-48.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Guest agricultural workers: The House has passed the Farm Workforce Modernization Act. The bill would change laws governing non-immigrant alien agricultural workers in the U.S., including enabling the workers to apply for lawful permanent resident status after working for a number of years and changing the H-2A temporary worker program to adjust its minimum wage and make it available for year-round agricultural work. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 11, was 260-165.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Prescription drug prices: The House has passed the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act. The bill would require the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to negotiate for lower prices on certain insulin products and heavily used prescription drugs, and change Medicare drug coverage and pricing procedures with the aim of reducing costs for the federal government. The vote on Thursday, Dec. 12, was 230-192.
Nays: Walker, Budd
U.S. Senate
Appeals court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Patrick J. Bumatay to serve as a judge on the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. From 2012 to the present, Bumatay has been a prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California, and since 2017, he has been on detail as part of the staff to the U.S. attorney general. The vote on Tuesday was 53-40.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Reviewing non-prescription drugs: The Senate has passed the Over-the-Counter Monograph Safety, Innovation, and Reform Act to change the Food and Drug Administration's regulatory framework for reviewing the sale of non-prescription drugs. The vote on Tuesday, Dec. 10, was 91-2.
Nay: Burr
Yea: Tillis
Veteran suicides: The Senate has passed the Support for Suicide Prevention Coordinators Act to require a Government Accountability Office report to Congress on the responsibilities, workload, training, and vacancy rates of suicide prevention coordinators at the Department of Veterans Affairs. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 11, was unanimous with 95 yeas.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Second appeals court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Lawrence VanDyke to serve as a judge on the U.S. Ninth Circuit Appeals Court. VanDyke, a deputy assistant attorney general since this April, was previously Nevada's solicitor general from 2015 through 2018, and Montana's solicitor general from 2013 to mid-2014. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 11, was 51-44.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Fish and Wildlife head: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Aurelia Skipwith to serve as director of the Fish and Wildlife Service. Skipwith has been the Interior Department's deputy assistant secretary for fish, wildlife and parks since April 2017, and was previously a lawyer, consultant, and manager both in the private sector and at government agencies. The vote on Thursday, Dec. 12, was 52-39.
Not voting: Burr
Yea: Tillis
Ambassador to Russia: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of John Joseph Sullivan to serve as ambassador to Russia. Sullivan has been deputy secretary of state since May 2017, and previously was a private practice lawyer and senior official in the George W. Bush administration. The vote on Thursday, Dec. 12, was 70-22.
Not voting: Burr
Yea: Tillis
Food and Drugs commissioner: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Stephen Hahn to serve as commissioner of Food and Drugs at the Health and Human Services Department. Hahn, currently chief medical executive and a professor at a cancer center in Houston, previously was a radiation oncology professor in Philadelphia from 1996 to 2014. The vote on Thursday, Dec. 12, was 72-18.
Not voting: Burr
Yea: Tillis
