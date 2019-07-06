After the one Senate amendment vote June 28, the House and Senate went into a one-week recess the week of July Fourth.
There were no key votes in the House.
U.S. Senate
Military action against Iran: The Senate has rejected an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would have barred funding under the bill for military hostilities against Iran. The vote on June 28 was 50-40, with a three-fifths majority required for approval.
Not voting: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.
Nay: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.