Along with this week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed a bill to support the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and the Sixth Replenishment; the Support for Veterans in Effective Apprenticeships Act, to enable registered apprenticeship programs to better serve veterans; and the FUTURE Act, to reauthorize mandatory funding programs for historically black colleges and universities and other minority-serving institutions.
The House also passed the Citizenship for Children of Military Members and Civil Servants Act to facilitate the automatic acquisition of citizenship for lawful permanent resident children of military and federal government personnel residing abroad; the End Neglected Tropical Diseases Act, to facilitate effective research on and treatment of neglected tropical diseases through coordinated international efforts; and a bill reaffirming support for the Good Friday Agreement and other agreements to ensure a lasting peace in Northern Ireland.
U.S. House
Russia and G7 summits: The House has passed a resolution to disapprove of Russia's inclusion in future Group of Seven summits until it reverses its annexation of Crimea and invasion of parts of eastern Ukraine, and adheres to the standards of democratic societies. The vote on Tuesday, Dec. 3, was 339-71.
Yea: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District
Nay: U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
Chinese Turkic Muslims: The House has passed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act to condemn China for human rights violations of Uyghurs, a group of ethnic Turkic Muslims in Xinjiang province, and require various government agencies to report to Congress on the violations. The vote on Tuesday, Dec. 3, was 407-1.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Penalizing robocalls: The House has passed the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act. The bill would implement financial penalties for making robocalls, require the adoption by telecommunications companies of call authentication technologies in order to prevent robocalls, and require the Federal Communications Commission to adopt rules for reducing robocalls. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 4, was 417-3.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Financial market insider trading: The House has passed the Insider Trading Prohibition Act to establish a statutory definition of the illegal insider trading of corporate securities. The vote on Thursday, Dec. 5, was 410-13.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
U.S. Senate
Energy secretary: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Dan R. Brouillette to serve as Energy secretary. Brouillette, who had been deputy Energy secretary since August 2017, was previously a House energy committee aide and private-sector executive with Ford Motor and USAA. The vote on Monday, Dec. 2, was 70-15.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
New York District judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Eric Ross Komitee to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Komitee was an assistant U.S. attorney in the district from 2000 to 2008, then for a decade was general counsel at the Viking Global Investors firm in New York City. The vote on Tuesday, Dec. 3, was 86-4.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Second New York District judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of John L. Sinatra Jr. to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York. Sinatra has been a partner at a Buffalo law firm since 2008, and before that was a Commerce Department lawyer for a year and a private practice lawyer in Cleveland. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 4, was 75-18.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Missouri District judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Sarah E. Pitlyk to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. Pitlyk has been a private practice civil litigation lawyer in St. Louis and special counsel for the Thomas More Society, a public interest law firm, since 2013. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 4, was 49-44.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Ohio District judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Douglas Russell Cole to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio. Cole has been a private practice lawyer in Columbus since 2006, and before that was Ohio's state solicitor and an Ohio State University law professor. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 4, was 64-29.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Alabama District judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of R. Austin Huffaker Jr. to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama. Huffaker has been a private practice lawyer in Montgomery since 1999, specializing in civil litigation, including product liability, commercial law, and professional malpractice. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 4, was 89-4.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Utah District judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of David B. Barlow to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Utah District. Barlow was the U.S. attorney for Utah from 2011 to 2014, and from 1998 to 2010 and 2014 onward, has been a private practice lawyer in Salt Lake City and Chicago. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 4, was 88-4.
Yea: Burr
Not voting: Tillis
North Carolina District judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Richard Ernest Myers II to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina. Myers has been a UNC law professor since 2004, and was an assistant U.S. attorney in the district and in California from 2002 to 2004. The vote on Thursday, Dec. 5, was 68-21.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
South Carolina District judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Sherri A. Lydon to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for South Carolina. Lydon has been variously a U.S. attorney for South Carolina, private practice criminal defense lawyer in Columbia, and prosecutor for South Carolina's state government during a three-decade legal career. The vote on Thursday, Dec. 5, was 76-13.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Postal service governor: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Robert M. Duncan to serve as a governor of the U.S. Postal Service for a 10-year term. Duncan has been chairman of the Postal Service's board since September 2018, and previously was on the board of the Tennessee Valley Authority from 2006 to 2011. The vote on Thursday, Dec. 5, was unanimous with 89 yeas.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
