Along with roll call votes this week, the U.S. Senate also passed the Combat Online Predators Act.
The U.S. House also passed the Preventing Online Sales of E Cigarettes to Children Act, under which the requirements relating to delivery sales of cigarettes also apply to delivery sales of electronic nicotine delivery systems.
U.S. House
Maintaining harbors: The House passed the Full Utilization of the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund Act to require the use of the government’s Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund to pay for operations and maintenance expenses at federally authorized harbors. The vote on Monday, Oct. 28, was 296-109.
Nays: U.S. Reps. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District, and Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
Prescription drug payments: The House passed the Public Disclosure of Drug Discounts Act to require the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to make public information about drug discounts, rebates and other payments that involve pharmacy benefit managers and prescription drugs. The vote on Monday, Oct. 28, was unanimous.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Turkey sanctions: The House passed the Protect Against Conflict by Turkey Act to impose sanctions, including the denial of weapons exports and financial and visa restrictions, on Turkey’s government and other Turkish parties involved in Turkey’s military invasion of northern Syria. The vote on Tuesday, Oct. 29, was 403-16.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Impeachment resolution: The House passed a resolution to continue investigations into the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump. The vote on Thursday, Oct. 31, was 232-196.
Nays: Walker, Budd
U.S. Senate
Farmland ownership: The Senate passed an amendment to the Commerce, Justice, Science, Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Act. The amendment would provide $5 million of funding for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s program for making loans to such groups as credit unions and farming cooperatives so they can grant the funds in order to help resolve ownership and succession issues on farmland among minority groups. The vote on Monday, Oct. 28, was 91-1.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.
Not voting: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
Affordable Care Act waivers: The Senate rejected a resolution that would have voided a July 2019 rule issued by the U.S. Treasury Department and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to authorize states to waive certain provisions of the 2010 health care overhaul law, often called “Obamacare,” if the waivers meet criteria that are intended to preserve the quality for consumers of available health insurance plans. The vote on Wednesday, Oct. 30, was 43-52.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
2020 appropriations: The Senate passed the Commerce, Justice, Science, Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Act to provide money to various agencies in fiscal 2020. The vote on Thursday, Oct. 31, was 84-9.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.