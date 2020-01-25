WASHINGTON — The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump was the only subject of roll call votes last week. Note that the vote descriptions quote House trial managers and White House lawyers rather than senators.
There were no key votes in the House last week.
U.S. Senate
Trump impeachment subpoena: The Senate approved a motion to table an amendment, sponsored by U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the Senate minority leader, that would have issued a subpoena for White House material related to the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. An amendment supporter, U.S. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., one of the House trial managers, said: “The most important documents are going to be at the White House. The documents Senator Schumer’s amendment targets would provide more clarity and context about President Trump’s scheme.” An opponent, White House lawyer Patrick Philbin, said it was invalid for House managers to press for a subpoena to obtain more evidence after the impeachment trial had begun. The vote Tuesday, Jan. 21, to table was 53-47.
Yeas: U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Second Trump impeachment subpoena: The Senate approved a motion to table an amendment, sponsored by U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the Senate minority leader, that would have issued a subpoena for U.S. State Department material related to the impeachment trial of Trump. An amendment supporter, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., one of the House trial managers, said the material “would help complete our understanding of how the president’s scheme unfolded in real time.” An opponent, White House lawyer Jay Sekulow, said the subpoena would impinge on the U.S. Constitution’s granting of executive privilege to preserve the confidentiality of communications within the executive branch. The vote Tuesday, Jan. 21, to table was 53-47.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Rules for impeachment trial: The Senate approved a motion to table an amendment sponsored by U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the Senate minority leader, that would have established rules for admittance of evidence and the appropriate handling of classified and confidential materials involved in the Trump impeachment trial. An amendment supporter, U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., one of the House trial managers, said the amendment was needed to ensure that material submitted following a subpoena would be provided to both sides of the impeachment trial, in accord with the rule of completeness governing trials. An opponent, Philbin, one of the White House lawyers, said the amendment was in error because House subpoenas issued in regards to impeachment were legally infirm because they were not duly authorized by the House. The Tuesday, Jan. 21, vote to table was 53-47.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Impeachment subpoenas: The Senate approved a motion to table an amendment sponsored by Schumer, that would have provided that motions to subpoena witnesses and documents in the Trump impeachment trial shall be deemed in order. An amendment supporter, House trial manager U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said it was needed to ensure that senators will have the chance to vote on whether to hear from specific witnesses during the trial. An opponent, White House lawyer Michael Purpura, said it was appropriate to follow the subpoena procedural precedent set by the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton. The vote Tuesday, Jan. 21, to table was 53-47.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Ruling on subpoena motions: The Senate approved a motion to table an amendment sponsored by U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the Senate minority leader, that would have required Chief Justice John Roberts, who presiding over the impeachment trial, to rule on motions to subpoena witnesses and documents in the Trump impeachment trial. An amendment supporter, House trial manager U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said it was appropriate to use Roberts, as a neutral, experienced arbiter, to decide whether a given proposed witness was relevant to the trial. An opponent, Jay Sekulow, one of the White House lawyers, said the U.S. Constitution stipulates that the Senate has the sole power to try all impeachments, leaving no judging role for the chief justice. The vote Tuesday, Jan. 21, to table was 53-47.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Procedures for impeachment trial: The Senate passed a resolution, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to establish procedures for the Trump impeachment trial, including the stipulation that the House and the president would have 24 hours each, over a total of six days, to present their cases to the Senate. A supporter, White House lawyer Pat Cipollone, said the resolution would follow the fair procedural example set by the President Bill Clinton impeachment trial. An opponent, House trial manager U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said it would overturn normal trial processes by requiring the House to “prove its case without witnesses, without documents, and only after it is done will such questions be entertained, with no guarantee that any witnesses or any documents will be allowed even then.” The vote Tuesday, Jan. 21, was 53-47.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.