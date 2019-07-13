Along with roll call votes this week, the House also passed the Protect Affordable Mortgages for Veterans Act to clarify seasoning requirements for certain refinanced mortgage loans; the Housing Financial Literacy Act to require the secretary of Housing and Urban Development to discount FHA single-family mortgage insurance premium payments for first-time homebuyers who complete a financial literacy housing counseling program; the Improving Investment Research for Small and Emerging Issuers Act to require the Securities and Exchange Commission to carry out a study to evaluate the issues affecting the provision of and reliance upon investment research into small issuers; and the Protecting Affordable Mortgages for Veterans Act to clarify seasoning requirements for certain refinanced mortgage loans.
U.S. House
Whistleblower protections: The House has passed the Whistleblower Protection Reform Act to extend anti-retaliation protections to whistleblowers at a company regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission who report alleged misconduct to their employers but not to the SEC. The vote on Tuesday, July 9, was 410-12.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
Financing rural businesses: The House has passed the Expanding Access to Capital for Rural Job Creators Act to require the Securities and Exchange Commission's Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation to include rural small businesses in its focus on identifying the need for various types of small businesses to access capital. The vote on Tuesday, July 9, was 413-7.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Immigrant visas: The House has passed the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act. The bill would eliminate the current 7% per-country cap on employment-based immigrant visas and double the per-country cap on family-based immigrant visas from 7% to 15%. The vote on Wednesday, July 10, was 365-65.
Nay: Walker
Yea: Budd
Yemen civil war: The House has passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would bar funding for activities that support the Saudi Arabia-led coalition's war against the Houthi faction in Yemen's civil war. The vote on Thursday, July 11, was 240-185.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Nuclear arms treaty: The House has passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would state Congress's intent for the U.S. to extend the New START nuclear arms limitations treaty with Russia to 2026. The vote on Thursday, July 11, was 236-189.
Nays: Walker, Budd
U.S. Senate
Appeals court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Daniel Aaron Bress to serve as a judge on the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Bress, a partner at the Kirkland & Ellis law firm, has also been a law professor at the University of Virginia School of Law and Catholic University of America. The vote on Tuesday, July 9, was 53-45.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Florida district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of T. Kent Wetherell II to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida. The vote, on Wednesday, July 10, was 78-15.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Pennsylvania district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of J. Nicholas Ranjan to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. Ranjan has been a lawyer at the K&L Gates law firm in Pittsburgh since 2005, litigating commercial and appeals cases. The vote on Wednesday, July 10, was 80-14.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Indiana district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Damon Ray Leichty to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana. Leichty has been a lawyer at the South Bend law firm of Barnes & Thornburg since 2000, specializing in commercial and product litigation. The vote on Wednesday, July 10, was 85-10.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Postsecondary education: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Robert L. King to serve as assistant secretary for postsecondary education at the Education Department. King was chancellor of the State University of New York System, and more recently was president of the Kentucky Council for Postsecondary Education. The vote on Thursday, July 11, was 56-37.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Labor official: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of John P. Pallasch to serve as the Labor Department's assistant secretary for labor and training. Pallasch most recently served in a similar role at Kentucky's Labor Department, and previously was the Labor Department's deputy assistant secretary for mine safety and health. The vote on Thursday, July 11, was 54-39.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
EPA official: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Peter C. Wright to serve as the Environmental Protection Agency's assistant administrator at the office of solid waste. Wright had been a managing counsel at Dow Chemical, specializing in the handling of Superfund sites and other site remediation matters. The vote on Thursday, July 11, was 52-38.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis