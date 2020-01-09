Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., right, speaks with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, a member of the panel, who criticized a security briefing on Iran Wednesday by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other top officials, saying it was "probably the worst briefing I've seen, at least on a military issue," in nine years in the Senate, during a markup session, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.