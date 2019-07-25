Emotional support dog bites American Air worker on NC flight

FILE - This July 17, 2019 file photo shows American Airlines planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. An American Airlines flight attendant was bitten by an emotional support dog on a flight to North Carolina, requiring five stitches. WGHP reports the bite occurred Monday, July 22 on an Envoy Air-operated flight to Greensboro, N.C.

