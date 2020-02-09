MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Smokers could soon be restricted from lighting up in certain parts of Myrtle Beach.
Councilwoman Jackie Hatley proposed a measure that would prohibit smoking tobacco products on city-owned facilities, public spaces and the beach. She said it's time the city transition into the 21st Century by considering the risk secondhand smoke places on residents and tourists.
"Everybody knows that smoking is bad for you, and inhaling secondhand smoke is bad for you," Hatley said during City Council's monthly workshop meeting Thursday afternoon. "This is just a proactive way to protect our adults, children, pets, our citizens and our visitors."
While there's currently no ordinance drafted, Myrtle Beach police would be responsible for enforcing the ban, Hatley said, adding those who violate the law would face a fine of up to $100. Hatley said the proposed ban wouldn't include vaping.
Hatley originally suggested local businesses be included in the proposed ban, but officials asserted it should only apply to beaches and other public spaces, agreeing that the decision to rid smoking from a private establishment should be left to the business owner. Officials added that smoking is already restricted on city-owned property.
"I could support this," Councilman Mike Lowder said, noting how he regularly sees cigarette butts littered throughout the beach and is often bothered by cigarette smoke. "I don't care for cigarette smoke, but especially when it comes to the beach and public parks."
Neighboring cities have passed ordinances restricting smoking from its beaches, restaurants and public spaces. While smoking is prohibited in any public building or public beach within the town limits of Surfside Beach, the act is only restricted inside bars and restaurants in North Myrtle Beach.
Speaking with neighboring municipalities, Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock told council that both North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach experienced some issues when both laws went into effect, but both effectively addressed public concern through educational campaigns, community outreach and public initiatives.
Within the first year of both ordinances being passed, each municipality felt that most of the issues fixed itself, Prock said. She added both North Myrtle Beach and Surfside placed signs and extra receptacles at public access points to encourage beachgoers to throw away any garbage or cigarette butts before stepping on the beach.
"Overall, both of the command staffers that I spoke to from North Myrtle Beach and Surfside advised it has been successful and they haven't had a lot of issues," Prock said. "It has been complaint driven but they haven't had a lot of calls in service or had to write a lot of tickets."
City Manager John Pedersen said staff had no opposition to the proposal and would provide more information for council to consider before moving forward with crafting an ordinance.
