Fund manager Jeffrey Epstein used his wealth and power to sexually abuse dozens of young girls for years at one of the biggest mansions in Manhattan, paying them hundreds of dollars in cash for each encounter and hundreds more if they brought in more victims, prosecutors said.
A two-count indictment describing sex acts with girls as young as 14 was unsealed early Monday in federal court in Manhattan just hours after federal agents used a crowbar to enter Epstein's townhouse. The charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy carry a minimum of 10 years in prison if he's convicted. He is expected to make an appearance later on Monday and seek to be released on bail.
Epstein was taken into custody after years of accusations of child molestation and a previous conviction that yielded a minimal sentence that has drawn recent scrutiny.
Prosecutors said the sex acts occurred in Epstein's homes in Palm Beach, Florida, and Manhattan. Epstein asked at least two girls what their ages were, and both replied truthfully that they were underage, according to the indictment.
The Justice Department is attempting to seize Epstein's Manhattan residence through forfeiture proceedings, on the grounds that his spacious townhouse at 9 East 71st Street was used for the sex trafficking.
Epstein's lawyers, Martin Weinberg and Reid Weingarten, declined to comment on the charges.
Epstein was arrested Saturday at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey after he returned from France, according to a person familiar with the matter. In court, prosecutors may emphasize his access to a private plane and a home overseas, along with his wealth and the steep penalty for sex trafficking, as part of an argument to deny him bail.
"Epstein created a vast network of underage victims for him to sexually exploit in locations including New York and Palm Beach," according to the indictment.
U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman is scheduled to hold an 11 a.m. news conference.
Epstein has been held since his arrest at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan, the same high-security facility where Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chief, is being detained while he faces state fraud charges.
Epstein has been under scrutiny for more than a decade, with teenage girls saying he used his employees to bring them to his Florida mansion for sex and paid them to recruit new victims.
In a 2008 plea deal that has received intense criticism, Epstein pleaded guilty to two state charges of soliciting a prostitute and served 13 months in a Florida state prison, while avoiding prosecution for federal sex-trafficking offenses and the decades of prison time he could have faced if convicted.
The Miami Herald last year published a series of articles reporting that the top federal prosecutor in southern Florida at the time, Alex Acosta, worked with Epstein's lawyers to fashion the deal. Acosta, now the U.S. labor secretary, violated federal law when he failed to clear the federal non-prosecution agreement with many of Epstein's alleged victims, a federal judge ruled in February.
The Herald said it found about 60 victims.
In the new case, which is being handled partly by the public corruption unit in the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan, additional alleged victims have come forward who weren't covered by the non-prosecution agreement, according to the person familiar with the matter. Epstein is alleged to have committed these crimes while in Manhattan, where he has a home.
