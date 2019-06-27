This photo provided by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shows Marshae Jones. Jones, whose fetus died after she was shot in a fight has been charged with manslaughter, while the woman accused of shooting her has been freed. She was indicted by the Jefferson County grand jury Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She was five months pregnant when 23-year-old Ebony Jemison shot her in the stomach during a December altercation regarding the fetus's father. (Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office via AP)