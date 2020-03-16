GREENSBORO — Newly released 911 recordings add details surrounding the March 5 shooting of a man near Dudley High School.
The shooting was a drive-by, injuring a Dudley student on the sidewalk outside the school, callers told Guilford County dispatchers.
After one man was shot, three nearby Guilford County schools ordered students to shelter in place — Dudley High School, Bluford Elementary and Academy at Lincoln, according to police and school officials.
The gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital and was expected to recover, police said.
One caller heard gunshots while was walking near a group of seven students on the corner of Willow Road and the Dudley High School.
"They just started running," the caller said said about the students on the sidewalk. "One of them fell, and then two of them picked him up."
"They took him into the school," the caller told dispatchers about the young man who fell.
Another caller reported hearing seven or eight gunshots close to Bluford Elementary.
Multiple callers said the person who fired the shots was speeding by in a dark sedan. One caller said it might be a black or dark blue Audi.
Ron Glenn, public information officer for the Greensboro Police Department, said police have not released details about the type of car involved in the shooting because of conflicting eyewitness information.
One caller described the car as "shooting up and down the street," while another described it as "speeding through the school zone."
"I heard like four or five gunshots, like where they practice band," another caller told dispatchers. This caller was near the parking lot of Dudley High School.
Two calls were from concerned Dudley parents, whose children contacted them that morning about the gunshots and the lockdown.
"My son is inside, and he said the school went into a panic," said a parent who also heard the gunshots.
